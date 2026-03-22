Hakeem Baba-Ahmed on Nasir El-Rufai: ‘A Very Difficult Person to Advise’ (2026)

When political allies turn adversaries, the public often bears witness to a messy, and sometimes concerning, spectacle. This is precisely the situation unfolding between former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, a dispute that has drawn sharp commentary from Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, a former Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu.

Baba-Ahmed, speaking on Channels Television's Political Paradigm program, minced no words when describing El-Rufai's current predicament. He suggested that the former governor's primary focus should be on clearing his name regarding serious corruption allegations. In Baba-Ahmed's view, El-Rufai is, by his very nature, "a very difficult person to advise."

But here's where it gets controversial: Baba-Ahmed firmly believes that these serious accusations, which have spiraled into a public spat, should not be dismissed as mere political theater. Instead, he argues they must be rigorously tested in the courts. He emphasized, "All these weighty issues must be brought at the disposal of the judicial process, and we must know what the truths or otherwise of these allegations are; we cannot sweep them on the grounds that this is politics, it’s not good enough."

This public disagreement escalated significantly after El-Rufai accused Ribadu of orchestrating his alleged "abduction" at the Abuja airport. El-Rufai claimed that his associates had intercepted communications indicating instructions from Ribadu to security operatives for his detention. Furthermore, El-Rufai leveled accusations that the NSA was attempting to influence ongoing investigations by anti-corruption bodies and the Kaduna State House of Assembly, allegedly for political motives tied to a rumored 2031 presidential ambition. He also raised alarming questions about the reported procurement of thallium sulphate by the NSA's office, demanding public clarification.

Nuhu Ribadu, for his part, has denied all these allegations, asserting that any claims of a presidential ambition are unfounded and that agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operate with independence.

And this is the part most people miss: Baba-Ahmed views this deterioration of their relationship as a symptom of a much larger, more insidious problem within Nigeria's political culture. He expressed deep sadness, noting, "I know both gentlemen and how deep their personal relationship was, and I see one of the poisonous elements of our politics. If you can actually poison a relationship with this nature this deeply, then we are in very serious trouble… it is very saddening to see this relationship just simply degenerate to a point that their personal relationship is now so poisoned that nobody thinks about the consequences… we are dealing with a situation of two friends threatening to take legal action against each other."

It's worth remembering that both El-Rufai and Ribadu were once close allies, having built a strong professional and personal bond during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a relationship that continued through El-Rufai's governorship in Kaduna.

Now, I'd love to hear your thoughts: Do you agree with Hakeem Baba-Ahmed that these allegations should be pursued through the judicial system, or is there a place for political resolution? And what does the deep personal animosity between these two prominent figures say about the state of political relationships in Nigeria today? Share your views in the comments below!