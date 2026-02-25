Hajar Abdelkader's Shocking Tennis Match: Tennis Kenya's Wild Card Error (2026)

A Tennis Scandal Unveiled: When Wildcards Go Wrong

A viral video has sparked a debate in the world of tennis, raising questions about the integrity of wildcard entries.

The story revolves around a young Egyptian player, Hajar Abdelkader, who, at 21 years old, found herself at the center of controversy. In a W35 event held in Nairobi, Kenya, Abdelkader's performance left many viewers in disbelief. The match, which lasted a mere 37 minutes, ended with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-0, leaving little doubt about the outcome.

But here's where it gets controversial: Abdelkader, who appeared to struggle with basic tennis skills, had been granted a wildcard entry by Tennis Kenya, the governing body for tennis in the country. The video, which went viral on social media, showed her committing an astonishing 20 double faults and struggling to find her footing on the court.

And this is the part most people miss: Wildcards are typically given to promising young players or those with a proven track record, but in this case, it seems the decision backfired.

Tennis Kenya, hosting the International Tennis Federation's W35 tournament, has now admitted to an error in judgment. In a statement released on Thursday, they acknowledged that the wildcard should not have been granted, stating, "The federation has taken note of this experience and will ensure that such an extremely rare occurrence never happens again."

The organization further noted that they were "aware of concerns" raised about Abdelkader's participation, indicating that the issue had sparked a wider discussion within the tennis community.

So, what do you think? Is this an isolated incident, or does it highlight a need for stricter criteria when granting wildcards? Should governing bodies take a harder look at the potential impact of their decisions? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!