Hainan's Spring Festival Travel Rush: What You Need to Know (2026)

As China’s Hainan province embarks on its first Spring Festival travel rush since becoming a free-trade port, one thing is clear: this year’s celebrations will be unlike any other. With the ‘customs closure’ policy now in full swing, the island is bracing for a staggering 22.4 million passenger journeys during the 40-day travel season kicking off on February 2nd. At a recent press briefing, local authorities revealed that this figure marks a 5.3% surge compared to 2025, setting a new record. But here's where it gets interesting: the Qiongzhou Strait ferry corridor, Hainan’s primary transport bottleneck, is gearing up to handle the influx with 57 roll-on/roll-off ferries and four dedicated decks for new-energy vehicles (NEVs), promising up to 350 daily sailings—a 10% capacity increase. And this is the part most people miss: the demand for NEV transport is skyrocketing, with officials predicting 200,000 electric cars will cross the strait. To accommodate this, two cutting-edge vessels, Green Source 6 and Green Source 9, are joining the fleet this week, each equipped with innovative battery-fire isolation bays to ensure safety.

For international travelers and businesses, navigating this new landscape requires careful planning. Ensuring your visas and travel documents are in order is paramount before diving into the complex transport arrangements. VisaHQ’s China desk (https://www.visahq.com/china/) offers a lifeline by expediting visa applications, monitoring policy shifts tied to the free-trade port, and even arranging global passport courier services—allowing you to focus on securing those hard-to-get ferry slots instead of paperwork.

Meanwhile, the skies are buzzing too: Haikou and Sanya airports anticipate a 3.7% passenger increase, bolstered by through-checked baggage and biometric ‘smart-customs’ lanes tailored for duty-free shoppers. On the ground, freight trucks exiting the island now face a new challenge—clearing the ‘second-line’ customs yards before reaching ports. While logistics firms note this adds 20 minutes to travel time, they acknowledge the enhanced cargo security it provides.

But here’s where it gets controversial: as Hainan’s infrastructure adapts to its free-trade status, questions arise about the balance between efficiency and accessibility. Are these measures truly streamlining travel, or are they creating new hurdles for businesses and tourists? For HR teams relocating staff or organizing incentive trips, the advice is clear: book ferry or flight tickets well in advance and leverage the provincial ‘Green Channel’ app, which assigns staggered boarding slots to ease congestion.

As Hainan steps into this new era, one can’t help but wonder: will these innovations set a global benchmark for free-trade ports, or will they expose unforeseen challenges? What’s your take? Share your thoughts in the comments—we’d love to hear how you think Hainan’s transformation will unfold.

