Hagerty's UK Expansion: Acquiring Bennetts Motorcycle Insurance (2026)

The Big Deal: Hagerty Acquires Bennetts Insurance

The automotive insurance world is buzzing with the news of Hagerty's latest acquisition. Hagerty, a renowned name in the US for classic vehicle insurance, has just purchased Bennetts, a leading motorcycle insurance broker in the UK. This move is not just a business transaction; it's a strategic play that could reshape the enthusiast vehicle market on both sides of the pond.

A Match Made in Automotive Heaven

Hagerty's decision to acquire Bennetts is a brilliant move, in my opinion. Here's why: Bennetts has a rich history, dating back to 1930, and has established itself as a trusted name in the UK motorcycle insurance scene. They've built a strong brand, especially among enthusiast riders, which aligns perfectly with Hagerty's target audience.

What many people don't realize is that insurance is as much about community as it is about coverage. Hagerty understands this, and so does Bennetts. Both companies have ventured into automotive media, creating content and experiences that resonate with their passionate customer base. This shared approach to engaging enthusiasts is a key synergy that will make this acquisition a success.

Expanding Horizons

Hagerty's entry into the UK market is a significant step towards global expansion. With Bennetts' extensive customer base and market presence, Hagerty gains instant access to a new territory. This is a win-win situation, as it allows Hagerty to tap into a new market while providing financial support to Bennetts, enabling them to grow even further.

One thing that immediately stands out is the potential for cross-promotion and shared resources. Hagerty can leverage Bennetts' media platforms, like BikeSocial, to reach a wider audience and vice versa. This could lead to exciting collaborations, offering road tests, rider training, and exclusive content to their respective customers.

The Power of Enthusiasts

A detail that I find particularly intriguing is the focus on enthusiast riders. Around 92% of Bennetts' policyholders are enthusiasts, which mirrors Hagerty's US customer profile. This shared demographic is a goldmine for both companies. Enthusiasts are not just customers; they are brand advocates and influencers within their communities. By catering to this passionate group, Hagerty and Bennetts can create a loyal following that extends beyond insurance policies.

Looking Ahead

If all goes according to plan, this acquisition will be a game-changer. Hagerty will gain a strong foothold in the UK market, and Bennetts will benefit from the resources of a global player. The potential for growth is immense, and it sets a precedent for how specialty insurance providers can expand their reach.

Personally, I'm excited to see how this merger unfolds and the innovative ways these companies will engage their customers. The automotive insurance landscape is evolving, and this acquisition is a prime example of how businesses can thrive by understanding and catering to enthusiast communities.