HackerOne Halts Bug Bounty Program Amid Reward Cutbacks (2026)

In the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity, the dynamics of bug bounty programs are undergoing a significant transformation. HackerOne, a prominent platform in this domain, has recently taken a bold step by slashing its bug bounty rewards, leaving many researchers and enthusiasts in a state of uncertainty and concern. This move, while seemingly strategic, raises important questions about the future of vulnerability reporting and the delicate balance between discovery and remediation.

The Changing Economics of Vulnerability Reporting

The heart of the matter lies in the evolving economics of vulnerability reporting. Once a lucrative pursuit, finding and reporting vulnerabilities now seems to be a less financially rewarding endeavor. For instance, a medium-severity vulnerability that previously fetched $1,843 now carries a reward of $297, while critical vulnerabilities have seen their payouts plummet from $9,250 to $2,257. This drastic reduction in rewards is a stark reminder of the shifting dynamics in the bug bounty ecosystem.

This shift is particularly intriguing, as it coincides with the rapid advancements in AI-generated reports. As AI models become increasingly adept at writing code and exploits, the quality of these reports has improved significantly. However, the burden of evaluating and triaging these reports still falls on human experts, creating a mismatch between the increasing volume of reports and the available resources.

The Trust Issue and the Remediation Cycle

The trust issue at the core of this debate is that the change in reward structures was implemented after the work was already done, fixed, and publicly credited under different expectations. Responsible disclosure relies on researchers believing in a predictable process, where the rules remain consistent once the work is complete. However, when the rules change, it creates a sense of uncertainty and risk, potentially driving researchers away from participating in bug bounty programs.

Ciolek's perspective is particularly insightful. He argues that the expensive part of the process is still very human: verifying impact, deduplicating reports, deciding on security boundaries, coordinating disclosure, and shipping safe fixes. With the current flood of findings, he is cautious about adding more volume unless he is confident in the severity of the issue. This highlights the need for a shift in the bug bounty model, one that rewards more of the remediation cycle, not just the discovery.

The Future of Bug Bounty Programs

The question that looms large is: What does the future hold for bug bounty programs? As AI-assisted reports become more prevalent, the original discovery-first model may become obsolete. The next model, as Ciolek suggests, needs to reward more of the remediation cycle, recognizing the human effort required to verify, triage, and fix vulnerabilities. This shift could potentially lead to a more sustainable and equitable ecosystem, where the value of human expertise is adequately compensated.

In conclusion, HackerOne's recent move serves as a wake-up call, highlighting the challenges and opportunities in the evolving landscape of cybersecurity. As we navigate this changing terrain, it is crucial to strike a balance between leveraging AI advancements and ensuring that the human element remains at the core of vulnerability reporting and remediation. The future of bug bounty programs is at a crossroads, and the decisions made today will shape the trajectory of cybersecurity for years to come.