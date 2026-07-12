In a startling revelation, a hacker has claimed responsibility for breaching Condé Nast's security, allegedly leaking a database of over 2.3 million records associated with WIRED subscribers. But here's where it gets controversial: the hacker, who goes by the pseudonym "Lovely," has also indicated intentions to unveil up to 40 million more records from various Condé Nast publications.

On December 20, Lovely shared access to the leaked database on a hacking forum, pricing it at around $2.30 in the site's credit system. In this post, they criticized Condé Nast for neglecting security vulnerabilities, asserting that the company dismissed multiple reports regarding their inadequate data protection measures. "Condé Nast does not care about the security of their users' data. It took us an entire month to convince them to fix the vulnerabilities on their websites," Lovely stated in a forum discussion.

The hacker ominously added, "We will leak more of their users' data (40+ million) over the next few weeks. Enjoy!" This declaration raises significant alarms about the security practices of major media organizations and their responsibilities towards safeguarding user information.

Following the initial leak, Lovely reportedly disseminated the data across additional hacking platforms, where users were required to spend credits to access the password for the archive containing this sensitive information. The hacker also listed record counts for various other Condé Nast brands, including well-known names like The New Yorker, Vogue, Vanity Fair, and Teen Vogue, suggesting that these entities could also be at risk of further data exposure.

While Condé Nast has yet to confirm the breach, cybersecurity experts from BleepingComputer have assessed the leaked database and validated a sample of twenty records as authentic WIRED subscribers. The leaked dataset reportedly contains 2,366,576 total records, with 2,366,574 unique email addresses, and spans timestamps from April 26, 1996, to September 9, 2025.

Each record features a subscriber's unique internal ID, their email address, and optional fields such as first and last names, physical address, phone number, gender, and date of birth, though many of these fields are left blank. Additionally, the records contain timestamps for account creation and updates, session details, and WIRED-specific identifiers like display usernames and account modification dates.

Notably, while a majority of the records lack comprehensive personal details, approximately 284,196 records (12.01%) include both first and last names, 194,361 records (8.21%) provide physical addresses, 67,223 records (2.84%) list birthdates, and 32,438 records (1.37%) contain phone numbers. A surprisingly small number showcases complete profiles, with only 1,529 records (0.06%) containing full names, birthdays, phone numbers, addresses, and gender information.

Alon Gal, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Hudson Rock, further corroborated the authenticity of these records by analyzing infostealer logs that contained previously compromised credentials. According to an article on Infostealers.com, the researchers found legitimate subscriber details for wired.com within global infostealer infection logs. "By matching these compromised credentials against the records in the leaked database, we have definitively confirmed the authenticity of the dataset without any interaction with the victim organization," he noted.

Following the leak, the exposed database has been added to Have I Been Pwned, a service that allows individuals to check whether their email addresses have been part of any data breaches, thus enabling users to protect themselves from potential identity theft or other cyber threats.

Interestingly, prior to the data leak, Lovely had presented themselves as a security researcher who sought assistance from Dissent Doe of DataBreaches.net to responsibly disclose the vulnerabilities they discovered in Condé Nast's systems. According to reports, they reached out in late November, claiming they initially downloaded a limited number of records to demonstrate the vulnerabilities, which allegedly allowed unauthorized access to user account information. However, after not receiving a response from Condé Nast, Lovely later communicated that they had downloaded the entire database and intended to leak it.

Dissent Doe ultimately felt deceived, remarking that the hacker manipulated the situation, leading to a breach rather than a responsible disclosure. "As for 'Lovely,' they played me. Condé Nast should never pay them a dime, and no one else should ever, as their word clearly cannot be trusted," she admitted.

BleepingComputer reached out to Condé Nast for comments regarding this alarming incident but has not yet received any feedback. This raises an essential question for all readers: How can organizations better protect user data, and what responsibilities do they hold in ensuring security? Your thoughts on the matter could spark important discussions—do you agree with the actions taken by Lovely, or do you believe there’s a more ethical approach to addressing vulnerabilities?