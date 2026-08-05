HACC's New President: Dan Lufkin's Journey from Texas to Pennsylvania (2026)

In a move that brings fresh leadership to the Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC), the board of trustees has appointed Dan Lufkin as the institution's new president. This decision marks the culmination of a two-year search process, which has now paved the way for a smooth transition and the retirement of John "Ski" Sygielski, HACC's longest-serving president.

The Journey to a New Leadership

The board's unanimous vote on Tuesday, following an executive session, reflects a careful and considered approach to selecting the right candidate. Trustee Pete Wambach highlighted the extensive interview process, emphasizing the board's satisfaction with Lufkin's professionalism and his vision for engaging the community and attracting students.

Lufkin's experience leading community college campuses in Texas and Virginia positions him well to address HACC's challenges, particularly its declining enrollment. His appointment comes at a critical time, as the college navigates budgetary concerns and the need to adapt to changing educational landscapes.

A Smooth Transition and a Fresh Start

The transition period, with Sygielski advising Lufkin for his first month, ensures a seamless handover. Sygielski's retirement, initially planned for 2025, was delayed to ensure a thorough search process, a decision that ultimately led to the board's enthusiasm for Lufkin.

Wambach's comment, "Dan came in for the interview, and it was like everybody said 'I'm glad we waited,'" underscores the board's confidence in their choice. Lufkin's enthusiasm for Central Pennsylvania and his eagerness to contribute to the community further reinforce the positive outlook for HACC's future.

Broader Implications and Trends

This leadership change at HACC reflects a broader trend in higher education, where community colleges are adapting to changing demographics and educational needs. The challenge of declining enrollment is not unique to HACC, and Lufkin's appointment brings fresh perspectives and strategies to address this issue.

Furthermore, the transition period and the board's meticulous search process highlight the importance of stability and continuity in educational institutions. A well-planned leadership change can ensure that the institution's core values and mission are upheld while allowing for necessary adaptations and improvements.

Conclusion: A New Chapter for HACC

With Dan Lufkin at the helm, HACC embarks on a new chapter, one that promises a renewed focus on community engagement and student attraction. The board's decision, driven by a desire for excellence and stability, sets the stage for HACC to navigate the challenges of the modern educational landscape. As Lufkin steps into his new role, the college community looks forward to the fresh perspectives and initiatives he will bring, ensuring HACC's continued relevance and success.