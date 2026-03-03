Habitat x Scion Garden Makeover: Chic & Affordable Outdoor Finds! (2026)

Get ready to transform your garden into a stylish haven with a must-have accessory that's taking the design world by storm! But here's the catch: it's not just any old accessory; it's a game-changer that will elevate your outdoor space to new heights of chic. And the best part? You can get your hands on this trendy piece for a steal!

Habitat x Scion: The Ultimate Garden Collaboration

Habitat, a leading name in garden furniture, has teamed up with the iconic British brand Scion to create a collection that's a breath of fresh air. Building on the success of their previous collaboration, this year's drop is a retro-inspired dream come true.

Imagine vibrant, colorful prints from Scion's heritage collection transformed into practical and desirable garden furniture. It's a match made in design heaven, and you'll want every piece in your outdoor space.

Why Habitat is Your Go-To for Garden Furniture

Habitat is a top choice for garden furniture, offering a range that's both stylish and practical. If you're looking to embrace the retro home decor trend that's taking over Instagram, this collection is a must-have. It's the perfect way to bring that vintage charm to your outdoor oasis.

The Star of the Show: Habitat x Scion 1.6m Garden Parasol

My top pick from the latest Habitat x Scion collection is the 1.6m Garden Parasol in the Jackfruit Print. At just £30, it's an absolute steal and a statement piece that will make your garden the envy of the neighborhood.

Last summer, garden parasols became the must-have accessory, and for good reason. They provide shade and protection from the sun, and this parasol does it with style. It's a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your garden, and with its adjustable tilt, you can enjoy shade at any angle.

The Jackfruit and the Beanstalk pattern is a whimsical masterpiece. It features a vibrant array of fruits, vines, and trees, with intricate details that include little caterpillars and mushrooms. It's a print that will capture the imagination of all who see it.

More Must-Haves from the Collection

Alongside the parasol, there are other gems in this collection that are worth your attention:

Habitat X Scion Pack of 2 Jackfruit Garden Seat Cushions : Brighten up any seating area with these stylish cushions.

: Brighten up any seating area with these stylish cushions. Habitat X Scion Indoor Outdoor Bean Bag With Handle - Lionel : A close second favorite, this leopard-print bean bag is a fun and comfortable addition to your outdoor space.

: A close second favorite, this leopard-print bean bag is a fun and comfortable addition to your outdoor space. Habitat X Scion Jackfruit Garden Bench Cushion : Add comfort and style to your garden bench with this cushion.

: Add comfort and style to your garden bench with this cushion. Habitat X Scion 1.6m Garden Parasol - Mr. Fox Print : Fans of the iconic 'Mr Fox' print will love this parasol featuring the bold pattern.

: Fans of the iconic 'Mr Fox' print will love this parasol featuring the bold pattern. Habitat X Scion Indoor Outdoor Bean Bag With Handle : This stunning blue-print bean bag will create a beautiful contrast against your garden's greenery.

: This stunning blue-print bean bag will create a beautiful contrast against your garden's greenery. Habitat X Scion Pack of 2 Bird Pajaro Garden Seat Cushions: The geometric pattern of the Pajaro bird print is both eye-catching and visually interesting.

Embrace the Bold: The New Face of Garden Furniture

In recent years, garden furniture has moved away from neutral colors and wood finishes, embracing bolder colors and shapes. If you want your outdoor space to stand out and shine as brightly as your perennials, this Habitat x Scion collection is for you. It's a chance to bring a unique and stylish twist to your garden.

So, are you ready to transform your garden into a retro-inspired paradise? Which piece from the collection catches your eye the most? Let's spark a conversation and share our favorite finds!