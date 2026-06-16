GWS Star Tom Green's ACL Injury: A Shocking Blow for the Giants (2026)

The GWS Giants are facing a potential crisis as star midfielder Tom Green is suspected to have suffered a season-ending ACL injury. This news has sent shockwaves through the club and its fans, leaving them fearing the worst for the young talent's future. But what exactly happened, and why is this such a big deal?

During an intense intra-club match simulation, Green attempted a swift change of direction to dodge forward Toby Bedford's tackle. However, his leg was caught, and the 25-year-old midfielder went down, unable to get up without assistance. It was a heart-wrenching moment for all who witnessed it.

The Giants' worst fears were confirmed by their football boss, Jason McCartney, who admitted that the medical team believes Green has torn his ACL. This diagnosis is a significant blow, as ACL injuries often require lengthy recovery periods, and the club was already preparing for the worst.

Green, who was recently named vice-captain, had an outstanding season in 2025, averaging a career-best 29.7 disposals and 8.5 clearances per game. His absence will be deeply felt, especially with the retirement of Callan Ward and veteran midfielder Josh Kelly's ongoing hip injury.

But here's where it gets controversial: the Giants had just formed a formidable midfield duo with Green and new recruit Clayton Oliver, a 2021 premiership player. This partnership was set to be a key strength for the Giants, but now it's uncertain if they'll ever get to play together again.

Despite the setback, assistant coach Ben Hart remains optimistic about Oliver's impact. He praised Oliver's contribution so far and believes he will continue to build on his strong start. However, the question remains: can the Giants recover from this devastating injury and still compete at the highest level?

In other news, young talent Finn Callaghan missed training due to soreness but is expected to be ready for the season opener. Meanwhile, veteran Stephen Coniglio is back to full fitness and speed after a nerve issue in his glute limited his 2025 season.

As the Giants navigate this challenging period, the football world eagerly awaits updates on Green's condition and the team's strategy moving forward. Will they be able to overcome this setback and still deliver a successful season? Only time will tell, but the road ahead looks daunting.