GWM Tank 300 Facelift Revealed! Longer Nose, More Power, Hybrid Options - Full Review (2026)

The Great Wall Motors (GWM) Tank 300 has undergone a significant transformation, marking a pivotal moment in the brand's evolution. What began as a mere facelift has evolved into a near-complete redesign, prompting the question: Is this a new generation or a subtle evolution? The answer lies in the details, and the Tank 300's updates are indeed extensive, warranting a closer look.

A New Look, A New Era

The Tank 300's exterior changes are striking, with a new grille, front bumper, and light clusters. The corporate badge has been replaced by a modern block letter TANK logo, adding a touch of contemporary flair. The front axle has been repositioned, necessitating wider wheel arches and side skirts, resulting in a longer bonnet. These modifications not only enhance the vehicle's aesthetics but also signal a shift in design philosophy.

The interior reveals a new center console with fewer physical switches, streamlining the dashboard. A new steering wheel and upgraded specifications and safety features are also reported, though GWM has yet to provide formal details. These changes suggest a focus on modernizing the driving experience, ensuring the Tank 300 remains competitive in today's market.

Under the Hood: Power and Efficiency

The engine lineup remains largely unchanged, with the 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine receiving a boost of 13kW, now delivering 175kW. The 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine remains at 265kW, while the plug-in hybrid Hi4-T gets larger battery packs, promising an all-electric range of up to 200km. The plug-in hybrid flagship Hi4-Z combines the 2.0-liter engine with two electric motors, resulting in a formidable 635kW system output.

The future of the self-charging 2.0 HEV is uncertain, while the 2.4-liter turbodiesel remains unchanged. These updates highlight GWM's commitment to both performance and sustainability, catering to a wide range of consumer needs.

A Step Forward, Not a Leap

While the Tank 300's changes are substantial, it's essential to recognize that it still rides on the same platform as its predecessor. This suggests that GWM has focused on refining and enhancing the existing design rather than starting from scratch. The result is a vehicle that retains its core strengths while incorporating modern improvements.

Broader Implications and Future Outlook

The Tank 300's updates have broader implications for the automotive industry, particularly in the context of China's rapidly evolving market. GWM's commitment to innovation and modernization positions the brand as a key player in the competitive Chinese market. As the Tank 300 prepares for its official launch, it will undoubtedly attract attention, both in China and globally, as a testament to GWM's ability to blend tradition with modernity.

In conclusion, the Great Wall Motors Tank 300's transformation is a fascinating development, blending subtle refinements with bold design choices. It represents a step forward for GWM, offering a compelling proposition for consumers seeking a blend of performance, efficiency, and style. As the brand continues to evolve, the Tank 300 sets a new benchmark, leaving us eager to see what the future holds for this iconic vehicle.