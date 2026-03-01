Gunther Mocks AJ Styles & Chokes Out Dragon Lee on WWE Raw | Full Breakdown (2026)

In a surprising twist that left the audience in disbelief, Gunther made his entrance to the familiar theme song of AJ Styles during WWE Raw, shattering the hopes of wrestling fans in Philadelphia. The crowd, buzzing with anticipation for the arrival of ‘The Phenomenal One,’ was met instead with the imposing figure of Gunther, who took the opportunity to ridicule Styles by mimicking his iconic pose right there on the stage before making his way to the ring.

Gunther, known for his ruthless demeanor, didn’t stop at just poking fun; he continued to taunt anyone who crossed his path. This led to an unexpected confrontation with Dragon Lee, resulting in a brief but intense brawl. Unfortunately for Lee, Gunther's ferocity culminated in him choking Lee out on the apron, leaving the audience gasping.

Fans might recall that AJ Styles and Dragon Lee recently teamed up for a short period in late 2025, where they held the WWE World Tag Team Titles for an impressive 70 days. Their chemistry as a duo was evident, and many were hoping to see them reunite.

What are your thoughts on Gunther's actions? Is this a sign of a new ruthless era in WWE, or just a passing phase? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments!

