Gunnar Hoglund 2025 Season Review: A's Pitching Prospect (2026)

The 2025 Athletics Season: A Tale of Hope and Setbacks for Gunnar Hoglund

The Oakland Athletics are in dire need of a pitching savior. With a farm system once brimming with potential, the A's have yet to see their young arms reach their full potential. But Gunnar Hoglund, a former top prospect, is a name that could change their fortunes. Once a hidden gem in the Athletics' system, his journey to the big leagues has been a rollercoaster.

Hoglund's story begins in the 2021 MLB Draft, where he was a highly-regarded pitching prospect. However, a Tommy John surgery just before the draft caused a dip in his stock. Despite this, the Toronto Blue Jays took a chance on him with the 19th overall pick, ahead of several notable players. But here's where it gets interesting: less than a year later, the Athletics acquired Hoglund in a trade for former All-Star Matt Chapman, with Hoglund being the centerpiece of the deal.

The A's approach was strategic, knowing that Hoglund's recovery from surgery would take time. He made a cautious return to the mound, starting with just three appearances in his first post-surgery year. The Athletics gradually increased his workload, and by 2023, he was making 16 starts, mostly at Low-A.

2024 was a breakthrough year for Hoglund. He dominated in Double-A and earned a quick promotion to the Aviators in Las Vegas. This success positioned him for a major league call-up, especially with the A's rotation in flux. As the last remaining piece from the Chapman trade, the Athletics were eager to see a return on their investment.

2025: The Year of Opportunity. Hoglund, now 25, received his first invitation to big league camp and appeared in three games for the A's. While he showed promise with nine strikeouts, he also conceded four runs in 4 2/3 innings. Despite not securing an Opening Day spot, he was poised to be an early-season reinforcement.

Hoglund started the season in Triple-A with the Aviators, where he excelled. His impressive 2.43 ERA in the hitter-friendly PCL caught the attention of A's fans, who clamored for his promotion. And on May 2nd, their wish was granted.

The Big League Debut: In his debut, Hoglund delivered a stellar performance against the Miami Marlins, pitching six full innings and allowing just one run while striking out seven. It seemed like the A's had found their next rising star. He followed this up with another solid outing against the Seattle Mariners, but then the tides turned.

The Controversial Stretch: In his next few starts, Hoglund struggled. He gave up four runs to the Dodgers and five to the other LA team. After a brief bounce-back, he was hit hard in his sixth and final start of the year, surrendering eight earned runs to the Blue Jays, the very team that traded him. This raised questions about his consistency and whether the hip issue that later sent him to the IL was affecting his performance.

Looking Ahead to 2026: With his season cut short by hip surgery, the focus now shifts to Hoglund's recovery. The A's are hopeful that his hip issue was the primary reason for his late-season struggles. As of now, there's no official update on his rehab, but the team remains optimistic. If he can prove his health and regain his form, he could be a key player in the Athletics' rotation. However, with questions surrounding the starting rotation, the pressure is on Hoglund to make a strong comeback. Will he rise to the challenge and finally become the ace the A's have been waiting for? Only time will tell.

What do you think about Hoglund's journey so far? Is he the pitcher the Athletics need to turn their fortunes around, or is there more to the story? Share your thoughts and predictions for the 2026 season!