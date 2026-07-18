Gungahlin Town Centre's $185 Million Development: A New Heart for the Community (2026)

The Gungahlin Town Centre is about to get a major upgrade, with the Englobo Group's $185 million development application (DA) for the Gungahlin 2030 project. This ambitious plan aims to transform the area into a vibrant, 24/7 hub, offering a mix of retail, entertainment, and residential spaces. But what makes this project particularly fascinating is its potential to redefine Gungahlin's identity and its impact on the local community.

A New Heart for Gungahlin

The Gungahlin 2030 project is a comprehensive development that will cover a 16,341 sqm site, creating a mixed-use retail and entertainment precinct. The proposal includes five buildings, each with its unique purpose, and a range of amenities that will make Gungahlin a destination in itself.

One of the key features is the focus on creating a neighbourhood that operates around the clock. With 10,942 sqm of office space, 14,345 sqm of retail, a large 4637 sqm retail anchor, restaurants, a medical centre, a gym, and entertainment uses, the project aims to be a jobs generator and a hub for local businesses.

The development will also include a 200-room premium hotel, 350 apartments, and 150 commercial accommodation units, catering to a diverse range of residents and visitors. Building heights will vary, with the tallest structures along Ernest Cavanagh Street, designed to create a visual transition between the existing town centre and the future Gungahlin East Town Centre.

A Cinema and More

What makes this project even more exciting is the potential inclusion of a cinema complex. With a proposed 2700 sqm supermarket and possibly a cinema with more than three screens, the development could become a one-stop destination for entertainment and leisure.

The project also prioritizes sustainability and community engagement. The proposal includes a ground-level dining and entertainment precinct, a central public square, and extensive landscaping to provide green spaces and reduce the urban heat island effect. Hinder Street will be pedestrianized, connecting the light rail station and bus interchange, and offering a more accessible and vibrant public realm.

A Sustainable and Community-Centric Approach

The development will embrace renewable energy sources, including solar and batteries, and a subterranean geothermal system. This commitment to sustainability is a welcome addition to the Gungahlin landscape, where green initiatives are often overlooked.

Placemaking consultant Jennifer Cook emphasizes the community-centric approach of the project. The plans have been designed around local priorities, ensuring that the precinct reflects the needs and issues of the Gungahlin community.

A Vision for the Future

Englobo's vision for Gungahlin is a place that operates 18 hours a day, seven days a week, catering to the diverse lifestyles of its residents and visitors. By offering a mix of uses, the project aims to diversify revenue streams, attract more foot traffic, and reduce the reliance on commuting.

In my opinion, the Gungahlin 2030 project has the potential to become a model for urban development, showcasing how a well-designed, community-focused project can transform a town centre into a thriving, sustainable hub.

The DA is open for public comment until June 23, and it will be interesting to see the feedback and concerns of the local community. This project has the power to shape the future of Gungahlin, and it's a development that deserves careful consideration and support from the residents of the area.