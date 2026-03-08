Gull Wing Apartments: Revitalizing Glasgow's London Road (2026)

Glasgow's Skyline Poised for a Bold New Addition: The People's Palace Gets a Gull-Winged Frame!

Get ready for a striking architectural statement in Glasgow! In February 2026, the Glencairn Group, in collaboration with Denham Youd architects, has unveiled plans for a captivating new apartment block at 290 London Road. This isn't just any development; it's a chance to redefine a key urban corner near Glasgow Green.

The site, a brownfield location, has been selected to accommodate 22 modern flats. Interestingly, the new building will mirror the footprint of an apartment block that once stood there, which was demolished in the early 2000s after being built in the 1980s.

But here's where it gets really interesting: instead of simply replicating the past, the architects see this as a prime opportunity to create a wayfinding 'landmark'. They envision a design that will punctuate the otherwise long and perhaps monotonous facade of the surrounding urban block. The proposed increase in height at the junction of Morris Place and London Road is a deliberate move to signify its importance as a gateway, guiding pedestrians towards the beloved Glasgow Green and the iconic People's Palace.

Now, let's talk about a common planning concern: the building's massing. The architects have thoughtfully addressed potential worries about the footprint extending towards the street. While the stepping out is necessary to align with the previous structure's layout, the design cleverly articulates this corner. This approach significantly reduces the visual impact of the gable when viewed from along London Road, ensuring a more harmonious integration with the streetscape.

And this is the part most people miss: the north-facing common stair has been strategically set back from the distinctive gull-wing corner block. This design choice is crucial in minimizing the perceived mass of the building, making it feel more welcoming and less imposing.

What do you think? Does this bold new design have the potential to become a celebrated landmark, or do you feel it might disrupt the existing character of the area? Share your thoughts in the comments below – we'd love to hear your perspective!