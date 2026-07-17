Gulf War's Hidden Threat: Water, Not Oil (2026)

The Gulf region, a hub of energy production, is facing an unexpected vulnerability: its water supply. As the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel escalates, the focus has been on the impact on oil prices and energy exports, but the real threat lies in the potential disruption of desalination plants, which are crucial for providing drinking water to millions. These plants, strategically located along the Persian Gulf coast, are now within range of Iranian missile and drone strikes, raising concerns about the region's water security.

The reliance on desalination in the Gulf is staggering. Countries like Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia derive a significant portion of their drinking water from these plants, with Kuwait getting about 90%, Oman around 86%, and Saudi Arabia approximately 70%. This technology, which involves removing salt from seawater through processes like reverse osmosis, is essential for sustaining cities and industries in one of the world's driest regions. However, it also makes these nations vulnerable to the tactics of adversaries like Iran.

The recent war has already brought the danger close to home. Iranian strikes on Dubai's Jebel Ali port, just 12 miles from a massive desalination plant, and damage to facilities in the UAE and Kuwait, highlight the proximity of these critical infrastructure sites to the conflict. The interconnected nature of desalination plants with power stations as co-generation facilities further exacerbates the risk. Any disruption to electrical infrastructure could severely impact water production, as confirmed by David Michel, a senior fellow for water security.

This vulnerability is not new. Gulf governments and U.S. officials have long recognized the risks, with a 2010 CIA analysis warning of potential national crises if desalination facilities were attacked. The Jubail desalination plant in Saudi Arabia, for instance, is so critical that a 2008 U.S. diplomatic cable predicted the capital, Riyadh, would have to be evacuated within a week if it were seriously damaged. While Saudi Arabia and the UAE have invested in redundancies, smaller states like Bahrain and Qatar have fewer backup supplies, making them even more susceptible to prolonged outages.

Climate change adds another layer of complexity. Rising temperatures and the increased likelihood of cyclones in the Arabian Sea could overwhelm drainage systems and damage coastal desalination plants. The environmental impact of desalination itself is significant, with plants worldwide emitting between 500 and 850 million tons of carbon annually, and the discharge of concentrated brine into the ocean harming marine ecosystems. As climate change intensifies droughts and disrupts rainfall patterns, desalination is expected to expand, but it also faces the threat of cyberattacks, as evidenced by recent incidents in the U.S.

The irony is not lost on experts. Michael Christopher Low, director of the Middle East Center at the University of Utah, refers to these countries as 'saltwater kingdoms,' emphasizing the dual nature of their vulnerability. While the Gulf states are manmade fossil-fueled water superpowers, they are also vulnerable to the tactics of adversaries who understand the critical role these plants play in their survival.

The threat extends beyond the Gulf. Iran, facing its own water crisis due to extreme drought, is struggling to expand desalination due to infrastructure constraints and international sanctions. The country's heavy reliance on rivers, reservoirs, and underground aquifers makes it less susceptible to the same vulnerabilities as its Gulf neighbors, but the potential for disruption remains a concern. The erosion of norms against attacking civilian infrastructure, as seen in conflicts worldwide, further underscores the gravity of the situation.

In conclusion, the Gulf's water supply is a critical yet overlooked aspect of the region's security. As the conflict continues, the focus on oil and energy prices should not overshadow the need to protect and secure these vital desalination plants. The future of the region's water supply and, by extension, its stability, hangs in the balance.