Gui Santos' Clutch Performance: Warriors' Comeback Win Over Grizzlies (2026)

Get ready for an intense NBA showdown! The Golden State Warriors pull off a thrilling comeback against the Memphis Grizzlies, 114-113, with a game-winning layup by Gui Santos. But here's where it gets controversial...

In a nail-biting finish, Santos' late-game heroics sealed the deal for the Warriors, who were without their star player, Stephen Curry, due to a persistent knee injury. Al Horford's crucial steal moments later ensured the victory.

And this is the part most people miss: the Warriors' depth was on full display, with seven players scoring in double digits. Pat Spencer led the way with 17 points and seven assists, while De'Anthony Melton and Moses Moody kept the team in the game with timely baskets.

But the Grizzlies weren't going down without a fight. They had a three-game losing streak and were missing their own star, Jimmy Butler, who underwent surgery for a torn ACL. Despite the adversity, the Grizzlies reserves put up an impressive 68 points, the most Golden State has allowed to an opponent's bench this season.

The game was a back-and-forth battle, with the Warriors cutting Memphis' lead to one point in the second quarter, only for the Grizzlies to respond with an 11-4 run to take a 65-57 lead into halftime.

Draymond Green, with his four 3-pointers, moved past Latrell Sprewell to 14th place on the Warriors' all-time scoring list.

So, who do you think was the MVP of this game? Was it Santos' clutch performance, Horford's defensive play, or the Warriors' overall team effort? And what about the Grizzlies' fight despite their injuries? Let's discuss in the comments!

Next up, the Grizzlies travel to Denver on Wednesday night to conclude their five-game road trip before the All-Star break. The Warriors, on the other hand, host the San Antonio Spurs on the same night.