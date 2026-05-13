A Guernsey family has been forced to sell some of their belongings to pay for their baby's medication, highlighting a stark reality for many families. The nine-month-old, Arnold, suffers from dysmotility and hypermotility, a disorder affecting his digestive system. His medication, Mebeverine, is not funded by the States of Guernsey, and the family is now facing a hefty bill. The mother, Kiely Luscombe, expresses her frustration and feelings of being 'let down' by the system, as the medication costs £312.70 per bottle, which only lasts a month. This is a significant burden for the family, who have four children in total. The Chief Pharmacist, Teena Bhogal, acknowledges the issue and assures families that support is available, but the family's struggle underscores the challenges many face in accessing essential medications for their children.
Guernsey Family Sells Belongings to Pay for Baby's Medicine (2026)
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