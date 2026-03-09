Gucci's New Leadership Shakeup: What It Means for the Brand's Future (2026)

Gucci's Bold Move: A New Managerial Structure Unveiled!

In a matter of months, Francesca Bellettini, the powerhouse CEO of Gucci, has embarked on a mission to revolutionize the brand's management, setting the stage for an exciting future under the creative direction of Demna. While Demna's arrival and debut collection brought a fresh buzz, Bellettini understands the importance of a robust organizational foundation to support the brand's vision.

The Strategic Reshuffle: A Client-Centric Approach

Bellettini's swift actions post-appointment speak volumes. She created a new executive role, appointing Dario Gargiulo, formerly CEO of Bottega Veneta in Greater China, as Gucci's Chief Client, Marketing, and Commercial Officer. This move signals a shift towards a client-centric strategy, with a unified commercial vision across all channels.

A Leader with Diverse Expertise

Bellettini's own background is a testament to her ability to drive change. With experience in brand development, having served as Kering's Deputy CEO, and successfully leading Saint Laurent to impressive growth, she brings a unique perspective. Her journey from investment banking to fashion development, communications, and merchandising at Prada, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta, positions her as a well-rounded leader.

The Executive Shuffle

As Gargiulo joined, Maria Cristina Lomanto, Gucci's President for EMEA, stepped down. Cayetano Fabry, the former Chief Commercial Officer, took over as the head of the EMEA region. Bellettini further consolidated power by ensuring all regional presidents report directly to her, streamlining decision-making.

Financial Leadership: A New Era

In December, Bellettini appointed Gianluca De Ficchy as Gucci's Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Alberto Valente. De Ficchy, like Luca de Meo, the new CEO of Kering, brings automotive industry expertise to the fashion house. His most recent role was as CEO of Mobilize within the Renault Group.

Marketing Muscle: Automotive Meets Fashion

Another notable addition is Giovanni Perosino, who joined as Senior Vice President of Marketing, reporting to Gargiulo. With over 25 years of experience in brand strategy and marketing, Perosino's automotive background, including roles at Fiat Chrysler, Audi, and Lamborghini, adds a unique perspective to Gucci's marketing efforts.

A Quarter to Remember: Gucci's Performance

Gucci's third-quarter performance exceeded expectations, with organic sales dropping 14% in the three months to September 30, outperforming the forecasted 16% decline. This improvement is a testament to the brand's resilience and the potential of its new managerial structure.

