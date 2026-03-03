Guardians Spring Training 2026: Joey Cantillo & Logan Allen Start Openers - Full Breakdown (2026)

The Guardians' spring training is off to a thrilling start, with a pitching lineup that's sure to spark debate! Joey Cantillo and Logan Allen, two left-handed pitchers, will take the mound on Friday, but the real question is: who will they face?

The Guardians are gearing up for their first spring training games, a doubleheader against the Reds and Brewers, but the intrigue lies in the starting rotation. With six starters for five spots, the competition is fierce. Cantillo and Allen, both vying for a permanent spot, will be under the spotlight.

Allen, representing Panama in the World Baseball Classic, gets the nod for Friday's start. The team aims to have him ready for at least 60 pitches before his WBC debut. Meanwhile, Cantillo's journey to the starting role is a fascinating one. After a rollercoaster 2025 season, he's back with a vengeance, earning his spot through dedication and hard work.

Last season, Cantillo's versatility was on full display. He began as a starter, transitioned to a reliever, and then returned to the rotation mid-season. His performance was impressive, especially in his final five starts, where he posted a 2-0 record and a 1.55 ERA, earning him the AL Rookie of the Month award.

But here's where it gets controversial: Cantillo's success is attributed to his deceptive changeup, a pitch that fools even the most seasoned hitters. Manager Stephen Vogt praises its effectiveness, but some might argue that such a pitch borders on the controversial, especially in light of recent pitch-rigging scandals.

As the Guardians navigate their spring training, they also prepare for the WBC, with Travis Bazzana and Stuart Fairchild gearing up for their international duties. The team's draft strategy and player development will be under the microscope, especially with the inclusion of switch-hitter Juan Brito, who adds versatility to the lineup.

With a mix of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers, the Guardians' spring training is a must-watch. Will Cantillo and Allen secure their spots? How will the team's strategy unfold? And what other controversies might arise? Stay tuned, as the baseball world is about to get a lot more interesting!