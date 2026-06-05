Guardians' Nolan Jones Powers Split-Squad Wins | Cactus League Opener Highlights (2026)

The Guardians' Split-Squads Dominate Cactus League Openers: Nolan Jones' Heroics Shine

The Guardians' Cactus League campaign kicked off with a bang, as their split-squad teams secured back-to-back victories on February 21st. In a thrilling display of offensive prowess, they bested the Reds 4-2 in Goodyear, and later secured a 9-6 road win against the Brewers.

The Guardians' starting pitcher, Logan Allen, showcased his talent, pitching two flawless innings against the Reds, striking out two batters. The offensive fireworks began with Gabriel Arias, David Fry, and Carter Kieboom, each contributing an RBI double. Bo Naylor also doubled and scored a run, adding to the team's momentum.

However, it was Nolan Jones who truly stole the show against the Brewers. He led the Cleveland offense with an impressive RBI double and a jaw-dropping three-run home run. Cooper Ingle also hit a three-run home run, showcasing the team's depth in power hitting. Travis Bazzana drew a bases-loaded walk, further highlighting the team's ability to capitalize on opportunities.

Starter Joey Cantillo, despite giving up two runs in 1 1/3 innings, including a solo home run, demonstrated the team's resilience and depth. The Guardians' next stop is a 3:05 p.m. showdown against the Athletics on February 22nd, where they will look to continue their winning streak.

This opening performance not only showcases the Guardians' talent but also sets the stage for an exciting Cactus League season. With Nolan Jones' heroics and the team's overall depth, the Guardians are poised to make a strong impression in the league.

Guardians' Nolan Jones Powers Split-Squad Wins | Cactus League Opener Highlights (2026)

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