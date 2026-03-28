Groundbreaking Study Paves the Way for Ovarian Cancer Screening Test | Early Detection Saves Lives (2026)

A groundbreaking study is underway to develop a potentially life-saving ovarian cancer screening test. The study, led by the University of Queensland, aims to recruit 1,500 women from across Queensland to participate. The primary focus is on evaluating the impact of various factors on the stability of ovarian cancer biomarkers found in blood samples. These biomarkers, known as extracellular vesicles (EVs), are microscopic bubbles naturally released by cells, carrying protein and genetic information that can signal the presence of cancer. The research team, led by Professor Carlos Salomon Gallo, aims to establish a standardized specimen handling protocol for the test under real-world conditions. Ovarian cancer is a severe disease affecting Australian women, with two-thirds diagnosed at advanced stages, leading to poor survival rates. Rapid and accurate identification of asymptomatic ovarian cancer is crucial for improving survival rates. The study's technology has been licensed to INOVIQ Ltd, a biotechnology company, for further development and commercialization. Initial evaluations on over 500 blood samples have demonstrated 100% detection of early-stage ovarian cancer. Additionally, the test has a remarkably low false positive rate of 0.4%, making it a promising screening tool. Professor Andreas Obermair emphasizes the importance of early detection, noting that fewer than half of women survive five years after diagnosis. However, when ovarian cancer is found early, cure rates are very high. The study invites postmenopausal women between 50 and 74 with intact ovaries and no prior history of ovarian cancer to participate. Participants will provide a small blood sample and basic health information, ensuring a quick, safe, and free process. This initiative is a significant step towards early detection and screening for ovarian cancer, with the Ovarian Cancer Foundation and the Queensland and Northern NSW Lions Medical Research Foundation providing crucial support and funding. The study's success relies on the participation of women like those who have already contributed to the research, offering a glimmer of hope for a brighter future in the fight against this insidious disease.