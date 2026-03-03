Grizzlies vs Nets 2026: Cedric Coward's Clutch 3s Seal the Win! | NBA Highlights (2026)

On January 11, 2026, the Memphis Grizzlies secured a thrilling 103-98 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Cedric Coward's clutch performance, including two crucial 3-pointers in the final moments, proved pivotal in the Grizzlies' triumph. Coward's 21-point contribution was complemented by Jock Landale's 16 points and nine rebounds, and Santi Aldama's 15 points and eight rebounds. Cam Spencer's all-around game, with 12 points and 12 assists, further solidified the Grizzlies' dominance.

The Nets, led by Noah Clowney and Tyrese Martin, each scoring 17 points, mounted a valiant comeback. Danny Wolf and Jalen Wilson contributed 11 points each, with Wolf also grabbing 10 rebounds. Martin's exceptional shooting accuracy, going 5 of 7 from beyond the arc, showcased his prowess. However, the Nets' efforts fell just short, as they trailed by as much as 16 points in the first half and eventually lost by five points.

See Also
Wizards Hold Off Magic: Game Recap January 6, 2026Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors: Jan 11, 2026Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks: Can the Bulls Snap Their 3-Game Losing Streak? | NBA 2026Sacramento Kings vs. LA Lakers: Battle of the Big Guns and Rising Rookies

The game's pivotal moment occurred when Clowney split a pair of free throws with three minutes remaining, narrowing the Grizzlies' lead to 98-90. Memphis then embarked on a decisive run, outscoring the Nets 13-8 in the final quarter. Coward's second 3-pointer with under a minute to play sealed the Grizzlies' fate, giving them a 101-98 lead.

See Also
Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls: Eastern Conference Showdown - Preview, Predictions & Key Players

This victory marked a significant turnaround for the Grizzlies, who had squandered a 21-point second-half lead in their previous game against Oklahoma City. The Nets, on the other hand, faced a challenging schedule, playing 17 games in January, and this game was the first night of a back-to-back road trip. The officiating was also a point of contention, as the Nets' coach, Jordi Fernandez, voiced his concerns about the disparity in free-throw opportunities between the two teams.

Looking ahead, the Grizzlies will face the Orlando Magic in a two-game series in Berlin and London, while the Nets will travel to Dallas for a Monday night showdown.

Grizzlies vs Nets 2026: Cedric Coward's Clutch 3s Seal the Win! | NBA Highlights (2026)

References

Top Articles
Bomb Threat on Qatar Airways Flight: Full Security Search at BIA - Latest Updates
Ohio Property Tax Changes: What You Need to Know for 2026 and Beyond
Paul McCartney in Tree Controversy: Neighbour's Objection Over Protected Trees
Latest Posts
Revolutionizing AI: Astronomer Develops Method to Enhance Trustworthiness
The Ground Effect Era: How F1 Teams Pushed the Limits
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Virgilio Hermann JD

Last Updated:

Views: 5892

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Virgilio Hermann JD

Birthday: 1997-12-21

Address: 6946 Schoen Cove, Sipesshire, MO 55944

Phone: +3763365785260

Job: Accounting Engineer

Hobby: Web surfing, Rafting, Dowsing, Stand-up comedy, Ghost hunting, Swimming, Amateur radio

Introduction: My name is Virgilio Hermann JD, I am a fine, gifted, beautiful, encouraging, kind, talented, zealous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.