Grizzlies vs Nets 2026: Cedric Coward's Clutch 3s Seal the Win! | NBA Highlights (2026)

On January 11, 2026, the Memphis Grizzlies secured a thrilling 103-98 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Cedric Coward's clutch performance, including two crucial 3-pointers in the final moments, proved pivotal in the Grizzlies' triumph. Coward's 21-point contribution was complemented by Jock Landale's 16 points and nine rebounds, and Santi Aldama's 15 points and eight rebounds. Cam Spencer's all-around game, with 12 points and 12 assists, further solidified the Grizzlies' dominance.

The Nets, led by Noah Clowney and Tyrese Martin, each scoring 17 points, mounted a valiant comeback. Danny Wolf and Jalen Wilson contributed 11 points each, with Wolf also grabbing 10 rebounds. Martin's exceptional shooting accuracy, going 5 of 7 from beyond the arc, showcased his prowess. However, the Nets' efforts fell just short, as they trailed by as much as 16 points in the first half and eventually lost by five points.

The game's pivotal moment occurred when Clowney split a pair of free throws with three minutes remaining, narrowing the Grizzlies' lead to 98-90. Memphis then embarked on a decisive run, outscoring the Nets 13-8 in the final quarter. Coward's second 3-pointer with under a minute to play sealed the Grizzlies' fate, giving them a 101-98 lead.

This victory marked a significant turnaround for the Grizzlies, who had squandered a 21-point second-half lead in their previous game against Oklahoma City. The Nets, on the other hand, faced a challenging schedule, playing 17 games in January, and this game was the first night of a back-to-back road trip. The officiating was also a point of contention, as the Nets' coach, Jordi Fernandez, voiced his concerns about the disparity in free-throw opportunities between the two teams.

Looking ahead, the Grizzlies will face the Orlando Magic in a two-game series in Berlin and London, while the Nets will travel to Dallas for a Monday night showdown.