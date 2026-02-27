Grigor Dimitrov's Impressive Comeback in Brisbane | ATP Tour Highlights (2026)

Get ready for an exciting tennis comeback story! Grigor Dimitrov is back in action, and he's firing on all cylinders at the Brisbane International.

In a thrilling match report, we witness Dimitrov's return to the ATP Tour after a pectoral injury sustained at Wimbledon. Despite the challenges, he's determined to make a mark in 2026.

But here's where it gets controversial... Dimitrov's journey hasn't been smooth sailing. After a brief return in Paris, he withdrew from his second-round match. However, his performance in Brisbane showcases his resilience and talent.

"It's a success just to compete again," Dimitrov shared. "Winning is a bonus."

And this is the part most people miss: Dimitrov's mental fortitude. He's had to overcome physical and mental hurdles, and his gratitude for being back on the court is inspiring.

In a 68-minute battle, Dimitrov defeated Pablo Carreno Busta, showcasing his skill and determination. Next up, he faces Raphael Collignon, and we can't wait to see how his journey unfolds.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios, another Aussie favorite, fell short against Aleksandar Kovacevic. Kyrgios, who last played in Miami last March, struggled against the 2025 ATP Tour finalist.

Kovacevic now faces Cameron Norrie, who saved three match points in a thrilling comeback against Ugo Humbert. Norrie's resilience and lefty advantage could be key in this upcoming match.

In other news, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, a big-serving Frenchman, upset fourth seed Tommy Paul on his return to the Tour. Mpetshi Perricard, who reached the semi-finals in Brisbane last season, showcased his power and precision.

Brandon Nakashima also emerged victorious, defeating second seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. And in an all-Australian clash, Rinky Hijikata defeated Adam Walton.

The Brisbane International is shaping up to be an exciting tournament, with upsets and comebacks galore. Who will emerge as the champion?

What do you think? Are you rooting for Dimitrov's comeback? Or do you have your eye on another player? Let us know in the comments!