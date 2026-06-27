Greyhound Race Analysis: Racing Queensland (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling showdown at the Greyhound Races, where every second counts and fortunes can change in the blink of an eye! But here's where it gets controversial: with a prize pool of $2,300 on the line, the competition is fierce, and not everyone agrees on who’s the favorite. Let’s break down the field and uncover the hidden gems—and potential upsets—that could make this race unforgettable.

Prize Money Breakdown:

- 1st Place: $1,365

- 2nd Place: $420

- 3rd Place: $210

- 4th Place: $105

- Unplaced: $50

Now, meet the contenders:

TURBO TORQUE is making a comeback after a 14-week hiatus, finishing eighth in their last race at Q Straight. While their recent performance might raise eyebrows, this seasoned competitor has proven their mettle in tougher conditions—could they surprise us all? And this is the part most people miss: even after a break, experience can be a game-changer.

ACES KEANE, a favorite in their last race at Q1 Lakeside, fell short of victory. However, they’re lightly tested at this distance, making them a wildcard. Bold prediction: their untapped potential could make them a dangerous contender—or will the pressure get to them?

SIRIUS MELITA struggled in their last outing at Q1 Lakeside, but don’t count them out just yet. With a stellar 17.49 run at this very track, they’ve shown they have what it takes to upset the favorites. Thought-provoking question: Can past success on the same turf translate into a comeback win?

SUNDOWNER STOP finished 12 lengths behind the winner at Q1 Lakeside, but their impressive 17.43 run here suggests they’re not to be underestimated. Controversial take: Could their consistency on this track make them the dark horse of the race?

As the starting gates prepare to open, one thing’s for sure: this race is anyone’s game. Who do you think will take home the top prize? Let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your predictions and why you’re rooting for your favorite!