Grey's Anatomy Star Steven W. Bailey Opens Up About Rare Genetic Disorder (2026)

Actor Steven W. Bailey, known for his roles in popular TV shows like 'Grey's Anatomy', has bravely revealed a shocking health condition that has changed his life. But here's the twist: it's a condition that many might not even notice.

Bailey has been diagnosed with Congenital Myasthenia Syndrome (CMS), a rare genetic disorder affecting the communication between his brain and muscles. In a candid X thread, he shared his five-year battle with CMS, which sometimes necessitates the use of a wheelchair. But don't let that fool you; Bailey is far from defeated!

He explained, 'My muscles don't always follow my brain's commands, but I can still do most things, just with a little help from my wheels.' Bailey's condition is ambulatory, meaning he can still walk and perform many everyday tasks. However, he acknowledges that it's time for his career to reflect his new reality.

And this is where it gets interesting: Bailey isn't letting CMS slow him down. He's determined to keep working, stating, 'I can still deliver those powerful scenes, just from a seated position.'

The revelation is a bold move, especially in an industry that often values physical ability. But Bailey is ready to challenge perceptions and prove that his talent transcends physical limitations. He's the same beloved actor, now with a wheelchair as his trusted companion.

With appearances in 'Chicago Fire,' 'You,' 'Modern Family,' and more, Bailey's career is a testament to his skill. But will Hollywood embrace this new chapter? Only time will tell. One thing's for sure: Bailey's courage to share his story is an inspiration to many.

