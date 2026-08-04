Imagine a historic gem, a Grade II listed house in Greenwich, becoming the center of a heated debate. This isn’t just about bricks and mortar—it’s about preserving history versus modernizing a family’s dream home. Designed by the renowned Georgian architect Michael Searles in the late 18th century, 25 Gloucester Circus is more than just a house; it’s a living piece of architectural heritage. But here’s where it gets controversial: the current owners want to add an extension, calling it essential to bring the house into the 21st century and create their ideal family space. Sounds reasonable, right? Not so fast. Opponents argue that this extension would obscure the original design intent and, even more heartbreaking, destroy the last remaining one-storey double entrance—a feature so unique it’s become a beloved stop on guided walks of Greenwich. And this is the part most people miss: the joint entrance isn’t just a quirky detail; it’s a historical rarity that draws admiration from passersby, who often pause to marvel at its beauty and snap photos of the two front doors. One neighbor poignantly remarked how sad it would be to lose this feature, calling it the last of its kind. But is preserving history worth sacrificing a family’s vision for their home? Or should we find a middle ground that honors both the past and the present? This debate isn’t just about one house—it’s about how we balance progress with preservation. What do you think? Should the extension go ahead, or is this historical detail too precious to lose? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!
Greenwich Neighbours Clash Over Historic House Extension: Preserving Heritage vs. Modern Living (2026)
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