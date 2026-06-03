Greenland Deal: What’s in It for the US? Scott Bessent Explains (2026)

Bessent: Greenland Deal 'Much More Fulsome' for the US

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent asserts that a potential Greenland deal between President Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte would significantly benefit the United States. Trump announced a framework for a future deal with Greenland after a meeting with Rutte at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The deal's details, including territory ownership, remain unclear.

ABC News' Jonathan Karl inquired about the deal's similarity to existing agreements since the 1950s. Bessent emphasized, 'The deal is not what we had before; it is much more fulsome for the United States.'

Bessent also addressed Trump's threat to impose 100% tariffs on Canada if it proceeds with a trade deal with China. Canada negotiated lower tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for lower import taxes on farm products. Bessent warns, 'We can't let Canada become an opening for Chinese goods to pour into the U.S.'

In the interview, Bessent discussed U.S. relations with NATO allies, criticizing European allies for signing a trade deal with India despite U.S. tariffs on Russian oil. He also commented on the federal agent shooting in Minneapolis, expressing concern over the situation and attributing it to Governor Walz's actions.