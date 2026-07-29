Green Mountain College Transforms into Z University: A Christian Awakening in Vermont? (2026)

The announcement that Green Mountain College's campus will become a Christian university, Z University, has sparked both excitement and confusion in the small town of Poultney, Vermont. The college's closure in 2019 due to declining enrollment and financial pressures had left the town with a sense of uncertainty about the future of the 115-acre campus. Now, with the potential arrival of Z University, the town is abuzz with anticipation and skepticism. The man behind this ambitious project is Tommie Zito, a religious leader who believes that Vermont, being the least-churched state in America, is the perfect location for a spiritual awakening. Zito's vision is to create a gospel-centered liberal arts college, housing around 1,000 students, and his enthusiasm is palpable in his Facebook posts and public statements. However, the road to this potential revival is not without its challenges and questions.

One of the main concerns is the financial burden associated with restoring and maintaining the campus. Zito estimates that it would cost $200 million to bring the campus back to its former glory, not including the annual operating costs of at least $1 million. This is a significant undertaking, and it remains to be seen how Zito and his team of evangelists will secure the necessary funding. They plan to target large donors, businesses, churches, and even 'mom-and-pop givers', but the success of this funding strategy is yet to be determined. Additionally, the town manager, Paul A. Donaldson, mentions a permitting process that will need to be navigated at both the town and state levels, adding another layer of complexity to the project.

The town residents, like Rebecca Cook, the director of Poultney Public Library, are also raising questions. Cook was initially confused by Zito's Facebook post, finding it hard to distinguish between real information and AI-generated content. While Zito has acknowledged the use of AI for certain aspects of the video, he assures that the drone footage and photos of the campus are authentic. The library director's concerns about the property's condition and the new owner's ability to maintain it are valid, especially given the potential financial strain on the town.

The story of Green Mountain College's transformation into Z University is a fascinating one, blending religious fervor with the practical challenges of campus restoration and funding. As the town eagerly awaits further developments, the question remains: Will Z University become a reality, and what impact will it have on Poultney and the surrounding area? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: this story will continue to captivate and intrigue the community for years to come.