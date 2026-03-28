Green Bay Packers GM Gutekunst on Bisaccia's Departure, Van Ness' Future, and More (2026)

Rich Bisaccia's departure from the Packers as special-teams coordinator was a surprise, but it opens up opportunities for change. General Manager Brian Gutekunst indicated that the team is taking its time to find a replacement, interviewing special-teams assistants like Cam Achord and Tom McMahon. This decision comes after Bisaccia's announcement in February, a month after the Packers' playoff loss, that he wouldn't return. The team had initially expected Bisaccia to stay for another season. Meanwhile, the Packers are also considering the future of linebacker Lukas Van Ness, who is under contract for 2026, with a decision on his fifth-year option expected by early May. Gutekunst is optimistic about the team's prospects, especially with the potential salary cap savings from cutting center Elgton Jenkins and edge rusher Rashan Gary. The team is also working through the offensive line, with Jordan Morgan and Anthony Belton showing promise, and Gutekunst expressing optimism about their roles. Despite the trade for Micah Parsons, which Gutekunst defended as a necessary move, the Packers are still navigating their roster and strategy for the upcoming season.