Greece's Tourism Sector: Embracing Energy Efficiency for a Sustainable Future (2026)

The tourism industry in Greece is undergoing a transformative shift, pivoting away from mass tourism and towards a more sustainable, eco-conscious model. This transition is not just an environmental imperative but also a strategic economic move, offering a unique opportunity for the country to redefine its hospitality sector. The key to this transformation lies in energy efficiency, a concept that is gaining traction in the face of the climate and energy crises.

One of the most compelling insights comes from Dr. Vasilis Ntouros, a physicist at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. According to him, targeted upgrades can dramatically reduce the energy consumption of Greek hotels. For instance, while the average hotel currently guzzles 430 kilowatt-hours per square meter annually, upgrades could bring this figure down to a mere 120 kilowatt-hours. This is not just a theoretical concept; it has practical implications. Ntouros points out that these improvements, such as better insulation, modern heating and cooling systems, and smart energy management, can save hotels approximately €30 per square meter annually. This is a significant figure, especially for large properties, and it highlights the economic potential of this green transition.

However, the path to full sustainability is fraught with challenges. Only 32% of Greek hotels have any system for monitoring water usage, and a mere one-quarter have implemented robust recycling programs. These issues are particularly acute on the Greek islands, where resources are scarce and the climate crisis adds an extra layer of pressure. To address these challenges, the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, the country's Ministry of Tourism, and the Technical Chamber of Greece are developing a new hotel classification system based on environmental performance. This innovative system will provide businesses with a clear roadmap for a more environmentally friendly solution.

The industry is already responding to this call for change. According to Konstantinos Marinakos, Vice President of the Hellenic Federation of Hoteliers, the hotel sector invested over €1 billion in 2024, with 20% of that total spent on energy-efficiency projects like solar panels and heat pumps. This focus on sustainability is not just a trend; it's a necessity. In today's global market, being green is not just a competitive advantage; it's a survival strategy.

However, the journey to full sustainability is far from over. The National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, under the European project ProGETonE, is conducting a radical renovation of its student dormitory to reduce the building's energy consumption to almost zero. This project serves as a model for how existing accommodations can be made greener, safer, and more modern. It also underscores the importance of innovation in this green transition.

In my opinion, the tourism industry in Greece is at a pivotal moment. The shift towards sustainability is not just an environmental imperative but also an economic opportunity. It's a chance for the country to redefine its hospitality sector, making it more resilient, competitive, and environmentally friendly. However, this transition is not without its challenges. It requires a concerted effort from the government, industry, and academia to develop innovative solutions and implement them effectively. The future of Greece's tourism sector is at stake, and the time to act is now.