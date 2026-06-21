Greater Manchester Teachers Strike: Violence, Knives, and Ignored Assault Claims in Schools (2026)

Teachers in Manchester are taking a stand against a shocking reality: Violence in the classroom is reaching a boiling point, and staff feel ignored.

In a bold move, teachers at two primary schools have walked out, citing a disturbing pattern of violence and assaults. The situation has escalated to the point where teachers are being bitten, kicked, and even attacked with furniture. But here's where it gets controversial: students at Ravensfield Primary School have allegedly brought knives to school.

The teachers' union, NASUWT, is backing its members, claiming that the schools' leadership is turning a blind eye to these serious incidents. This has led to a planned strike throughout January, with teachers striking three days a week.

The CLIC Trust, responsible for managing the schools, defends its commitment to pupil and staff safety. However, they express disappointment that the union chose to strike before they could address the concerns. And this is the part most people miss: the trust claims to have engaged ACAS, an employment advice service, for collective conciliation, but the union declined.

The situation is emotionally charged, with teachers sharing harrowing experiences. Conor Priestley, a teacher who resigned in December, recalls a shocking incident where he intervened after a child threw a chair through a window. Instead of de-escalating, he became a target, resulting in a chair being thrown at him and a kick to the sternum. Priestley felt he had no choice but to resign, stating he was failing in his role as a teacher due to the constant violence.

Current staff members, speaking anonymously, reveal a culture of fear and neglect. They claim that urgent health and safety issues are being ignored, with daily assaults and serious injuries occurring. The teachers feel betrayed by the leadership, who they say refuse to acknowledge the severity of the situation.

The union highlights the devastating impact on teachers' lives, with physical injuries compounded by high stress and anxiety. They argue that the leaders' contempt and negligence have forced teachers to take drastic action. But is this the right approach?

The trust, on the other hand, emphasizes their dedication to pupil welfare and special educational needs. They invite the union to discuss concerns, but the union stands firm. This raises the question: is striking the most effective way to address these issues, or are there alternative solutions that could bring about change?

As the strike action looms, with picket lines expected this week, the controversy deepens. What do you think? Are the teachers justified in their actions, or is there another way to resolve this crisis? Share your thoughts and let's spark a conversation about this complex issue.