Great Britain Wins SailGP Perth 2026! Australia & France Battle for 2nd | Full Race Highlights (2026)

Great Britain's SailGP Perth triumph over Australia and France: A thrilling start to the 2026 season

The reigning champions have kicked off the 2026 Sail Grand Prix season in style, securing a hard-fought victory in Fremantle. But it wasn't an easy win - Australia and France, the most dominant vessels in the early stages, pushed Great Britain to their limits.

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The race was a rollercoaster, with gusty conditions making sailing a challenging task. Sweden, a newcomer to SailGP, started strong, tying for first place with the US and France on day one. However, they couldn't maintain their momentum, finishing in the lower ranks on the final day.

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Australia's Tom Slingsby, who made a last-minute substitution due to an injury, praised his team's performance, highlighting the difficulty of the conditions. Despite losing their wing trimmer the day before, they secured second place. Great Britain's driver, Dylan Fletcher, expressed his relief and pride in the team's ability to defend their title, calling it an 'incredible start' to the season.

This race was a testament to the competitive nature of SailGP, where every team brings their A-game. As the season unfolds, we can expect more thrilling moments and strategic maneuvers as these teams battle for supremacy on the water. So, get ready for an exciting journey as the SailGP teams navigate the challenges of the 2026 season, with Great Britain setting the pace and leaving their rivals in their wake.

Great Britain Wins SailGP Perth 2026! Australia & France Battle for 2nd | Full Race Highlights (2026)

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