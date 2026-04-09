Great Barrier Reef: Trawlers Get Mandatory Camera Monitoring (2026)

The Great Barrier Reef, one of the world’s most iconic natural wonders, is facing a silent crisis—and it’s one that could jeopardize its very existence. But here’s where it gets controversial: the Queensland government is rolling out a mandatory electronic camera monitoring system for trawlers operating in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, a move that’s sparking both hope and heated debate. Why? Because while it’s aimed at protecting endangered species like sea snakes and sawfish, it’s also raising questions about cost, privacy, and whether it’s enough to save this fragile ecosystem.

Starting in June, over 225 trawlers—90% of those working Queensland’s east coast—will be fitted with government-owned cameras over the next six years. The goal? To monitor and reduce the unintended catch of vulnerable marine life. This initiative comes with a hefty price tag: $44 million of taxpayer money, all to safeguard the state’s largest wild-caught fishery. Queensland Primary Industries Minister Tony Perrett is confident that operators are already fishing sustainably, but he admits this program is essential to meet federal environmental standards and maintain access to the reef. Without it, he bluntly states, ‘The federal government wouldn’t have let these trawl operators work within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park World Heritage area.’

And this is the part most people miss: while satellite tracking and bycatch-reduction devices (like turtle excluders) are already in place, the independent electronic monitoring program is seen as the final piece of the puzzle. It’s not just about compliance—it’s about proving to the world that Australia is serious about conservation. Already, 38 Queensland-based trawlers have voluntarily installed cameras to secure Marine Stewardship Council certification for export, but this new mandate takes it a step further.

But here’s the catch (pun intended): critics argue the rollout is ‘years behind schedule’ and needs to be accelerated. Simon Miller, spokesperson for the Australian Marine Conservation Society (AMCS), warns that interactions with threatened species like sawfish and sea snakes have long been under-reported. For instance, around 4,000 sea snakes are currently reported as bycatch annually in the East Coast Otter Trawl Fishery—a number that may only scratch the surface. While fishers are working to improve bycatch reduction methods, Miller insists that without faster camera installation, critical data will remain out of reach. ‘Some boats won’t have cameras until 2032,’ he notes, ‘delaying the collection of data that could make or break the reef’s World Heritage status.’

The cost of cameras is another sticking point. A study found that 75% of operators couldn’t afford the installation, prompting the state to foot the bill. The Queensland Seafood Industry Association (QSIA) welcomes the certainty this provides for export approvals but raises concerns about ongoing costs and privacy issues. ‘Our reporting is rock solid,’ says QSIA’s David Bobbermen, ‘but the government wants proof.’

Here’s where it gets even more contentious: AMCS argues that at least 20% of camera footage must be reviewed to ensure accurate data—a task that could be resource-intensive. Meanwhile, trawling is already banned in over two-thirds of the marine park, and wild-caught harvests have plummeted from a mid-1990s peak of 10,000 tonnes to just 6,000 tonnes today. Is this program enough to reverse the decline, or is it too little, too late?

As the cameras start rolling out, one question lingers: Can technology and tradition coexist to protect the reef, or will conflicting interests sink this ambitious plan? What do you think? Is this a necessary step for conservation, or an overreach that burdens an already struggling industry? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!