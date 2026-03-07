Grayscale's Ethereum ETF Starts Distributing Staking Rewards! (2026)

Grayscale's Ethereum ETF Pays Off: A Step Towards Regulated Crypto Income

The Big Picture:

Grayscale, a digital asset manager, has made history by distributing Ethereum staking rewards to shareholders of its ETHE product, marking a significant shift in the crypto space.

The Twist:

This move challenges the traditional approach of U.S. spot crypto ETFs, which have historically focused solely on price tracking. Grayscale's innovation lies in extending these products to include protocol-level income, opening up a new avenue for investors.

The Backstory:

In October 2025, Grayscale took a bold step by enabling staking on its Ethereum exchange-traded products. This allowed ETHE shareholders to start earning network rewards, not just tracking the price. The U.S. Treasury and IRS guidance provided clarity on the tax treatment of staking rewards for crypto ETFs, paving the way for this development.

The Impact:

Grayscale's action could potentially reshape how proof-of-stake assets are packaged for public investors. By distributing staking rewards, Grayscale is testing the boundaries of the Securities Act of 1933, aiming to deliver protocol-level income without triggering additional regulatory obligations for registered investment companies.

The Takeaway:

This development highlights the evolving nature of the crypto industry and the potential for regulated crypto products to offer more than just price tracking. It's a significant step towards a more comprehensive and diverse investment landscape, but it also raises questions about the future of staking and its role in the broader crypto ecosystem.

