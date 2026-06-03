Gravelocalypse Cycling Adventure in Yellville - A Scenic Ride for a Cause (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling adventure as the Gravelocalypse cycling event takes over Yellville, Arkansas this Saturday! This unique event is not just about pushing your limits on two wheels, but also about exploring the breathtaking landscapes of Marion County. So, what makes this race so special? Well, for starters, it's all about the terrain. Riders will navigate through a challenging course that showcases the region's natural beauty, from the majestic Ozark Mountains to the serene Buffalo River Valley. But it's not just about the scenery; it's also about the community. The event is hosted by the Trail Team of North Central Arkansas (TTONCA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to trail development and maintenance. This means that not only will you be treated to a stunning ride, but you'll also be supporting a great cause. One of the most fascinating aspects of the Gravelocalypse is the opportunity it provides for riders to give back to the community. All proceeds from the event will go toward trail work projects in North Central Arkansas, ensuring that the region's trails remain accessible and enjoyable for everyone. This is particularly important in a place like Arkansas, where outdoor recreation is a way of life. What makes this event even more special is the personal touch. Shannon Baker, the race director and a longtime area resident, has put his heart and soul into making this event a success. His passion for cycling and the region is evident in every detail, from the course design to the event signage. But it's not just about the fun and games. Marion County officials are also asking riders to be mindful of the environment and not tamper with or remove event signs. This is a reminder that we all have a role to play in preserving the natural beauty of the region. So, if you're a cycling enthusiast looking for a unique adventure, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of nature, the Gravelocalypse is an event you won't want to miss. It's a chance to push your limits, support a great cause, and experience the best of what Arkansas has to offer. Personally, I think this event is a testament to the power of community and the importance of preserving our natural resources. It's a reminder that we can all make a difference, one ride at a time. So, mark your calendars, pack your bags, and get ready for the Gravelocalypse! It's going to be an unforgettable experience.
Gravelocalypse Cycling Adventure in Yellville - A Scenic Ride for a Cause (2026)
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