Grave Story: Al Jurisich (1921-1981) (2026)

The Unbreakable Record of Al Jurisich: A Baseball Story That Deserves More Attention

When we talk about baseball records that will likely stand the test of time, names like Cy Young and Cal Ripken Jr. often dominate the conversation. But there’s another name that deserves a spot in this discussion—Al Jurisich. His major league career may not have been as illustrious, with a modest 4-season stint and a win-loss record of 15-22, but he holds a record that is as unique as it is unbreakable. And this is the part most people miss: Jurisich’s major league debut in 1944 was a 12 ⅔-inning masterpiece, a feat that no other pitcher in the modern era of the American or National League has matched in their debut. But here's where it gets controversial—despite this extraordinary performance, Jurisich’s story remains largely overshadowed by the giants of the game. Why?

Born on August 25, 1921, in New Orleans, Alvin Joseph Jurisich grew up in a family of modest means. His father, Joseph, was a bookkeeper, and the family lived in the 8th and 9th Wards. Al’s talent for baseball became evident early on. As a teenager, he pitched for the Skelly Shamrocks American Legion team and was named to the league’s All-Star team in 1937. His high school games against future big-leaguer Howie Pollet drew crowds so large that they had to be moved to Pelican Stadium, home of the New Orleans Pelicans. But here's where it gets controversial: while Jurisich’s talent was undeniable, his path to the majors was anything but smooth. After graduating from Warren Easton High School in 1938, he briefly attended Tulane University but left to pursue baseball full-time. He joined the Tobacco State League in North Carolina, where he caught the eye of major league scouts. However, it was his hometown Pelicans who signed him, thanks to manager Larry Gilbert. Despite a rocky start in the minors, Jurisich’s potential was clear, and he eventually made his way to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1944.

Jurisich’s debut on April 26, 1944, against the Cincinnati Reds is the stuff of legend. Matched against veteran Bucky Walters, the 22-year-old rookie pitched 12 ⅔ scoreless innings before giving up a walk-off home run in the 13th. Boldly, I’ll say this: it’s a record that will likely never be broken, given the modern game’s reliance on pitch counts and bullpen management. Yet, outside of St. Louis and Cincinnati, this achievement went largely unnoticed. Jurisich’s career continued with ups and downs—a World Series appearance in 1944, a trade to the Philadelphia Phillies in 1946, and a brutal 14-run complete game in 1947 that sparked controversy. He never returned to the majors after 1947, spending his final years in the minors before retiring in 1952.

And this is the part most people miss: Jurisich’s story is a reminder that baseball history is not just about the stars but also the players who left their mark in unexpected ways. His record-setting debut raises a thought-provoking question: How many other unsung heroes have achievements that deserve recognition? Jurisich’s life after baseball remains largely a mystery, but his legacy on the field is undeniable. He passed away on November 3, 1981, at the age of 60, buried in Greenwood Cemetery in New Orleans. His story is a testament to the enduring allure of baseball’s hidden history. What do you think? Does Jurisich’s record deserve more recognition? Share your thoughts in the comments!