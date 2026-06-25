Granollers & Zeballos Revenge Win at Miami Open 2026 | ATP Doubles Highlights (2026)

The ATP Tour's Miami Open presented by Itau witnessed a thrilling doubles showdown on Tuesday, with the top seeds securing their spot in the quarter-finals. Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, currently ranked third in the PIF ATP Live Doubles Teams Rankings, emerged victorious against Theo Arribage and Albano Olivetti with a score of 6-4, 7-6(6). This win not only avenged their previous loss to the French pair in the Dallas final but also showcased their prowess in South Florida, where they converted their third match point. The Spanish-Argentine duo is now one step closer to their eighth ATP Masters 1000 title as a team, a feat that would solidify their legacy in doubles tennis.

In other matches, Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten, fresh from their titles in Doha and Dubai, extended their winning streak to nine matches by defeating Santiago Gonzalez and David Pel with a score of 6-2, 6-4. The reigning Australian Open champions, Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski, also advanced to the quarter-finals, beating Evan King and John Peers with a score of 6-1, 6-4. These results highlight the competitive nature of the doubles tournament, where every match is a battle for supremacy.

The tournament's excitement continued with the all-British team of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool making a winning start to their redemption bid. They advanced past Petr Nouza and Patrik Rikl with a score of 6-4, 6-3 in just 62 minutes. Cash and Glasspool, who ended the previous season as the first all-British team to secure ATP Year-End Doubles No. 1 honours, are now chasing their first title of 2026. Their performance on Monday sets the stage for an intriguing showdown in the upcoming rounds.

The Miami Open's doubles competition is a testament to the depth of talent in the sport. With each match bringing new challenges and opportunities, the tournament promises to deliver unforgettable moments. As the quarter-finals unfold, fans can expect even more thrilling encounters, showcasing the skill and determination of the players. The ATP Tour's top seeds are certainly living up to their rankings, providing a spectacle that will keep spectators on the edge of their seats.