Grand Opening of Kombat Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Clark, NJ (2026)

A new Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) academy has recently opened its doors in Clark, New Jersey, offering training for all levels of practitioners. The grand opening celebration was a vibrant affair, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, delicious food, and special classes for children. The academy's owner and instructor, Helio Desa, shared his inspiring journey and the academy's unique approach to BJJ training.

The Passionate Journey of Helio Desa

Helio Desa's passion for BJJ began at a young age, as he started training under Team Clube de Jiu-Jitsu Pitbull in Brazil when he was just 9 years old. His dedication and talent led to numerous achievements, including multiple Pan-American Championship titles, an International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation Championship, and a bronze medal at the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

A Community-Focused Approach

What sets the Kombat BJJ academy apart is its community-focused approach. Desa emphasized that the academy is driven by a passion for the sport rather than financial gain. Students earn their ranks through dedication and hard work, rather than purchasing advancement. This philosophy creates a supportive environment for both adults and children, welcoming all levels of practitioners, whether interested in self-defense, competition, or recreation.

A Controversial Take

While many BJJ academies prioritize financial success, the Kombat BJJ academy stands out for its commitment to the community and the sport itself. This approach may be seen as controversial by some, as it prioritizes the well-being of the students and the growth of the sport over financial gain. However, it is this commitment to the community that makes the academy truly special.

Inviting Discussion

What do you think about the Kombat BJJ academy's community-focused approach? Do you think it's a refreshing change in the BJJ world, or do you prefer academies that prioritize financial success? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!