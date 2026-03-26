Grammys 2026 Premiere Ceremony: Full Category Announcement Schedule | Darren Criss Hosts (2026)

The 2026 Grammys: A Night of Musical Extravaganza and Surprises!

The music industry's biggest night is upon us, and the 2026 Grammy Awards are set to be an unforgettable celebration! With a jam-packed schedule, the Recording Academy has organized a dual ceremony, ensuring no category is left behind. But here's the twist: the awards are just the tip of the iceberg!

Before the main event, the Grammys Premiere Ceremony will kick things off with a bang, presenting over 80 awards to deserving artists and creators. This pre-show is a celebration in itself, and we're here to give you a front-row seat to all the action.

Here's a sneak peek at the Premiere Ceremony lineup:

- Host Darren Criss takes the stage to present a range of pop, dance, and electronic music awards, including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Dance/Electronic Album.

- Edgar Barrera shines a spotlight on Latin music, presenting awards for Best Latin Pop Album, Best Latin Rock Album, and more.

- Jesse Wells brings the energy with dance-pop, rock, and alternative music categories, including Best Dance Pop Recording and Best Alternative Music Album.

- Jimmy Jam honors the R&B and rap genres, presenting awards for Best R&B Performance, Best Rap Performance, and the coveted Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical.

- Sierra Hull rocks the stage, presenting awards for Best Metal Performance, Best Country Solo Performance, and various country music categories.

- Trombone Shorty celebrates the roots of American music, presenting awards for Best Americana Performance, Best Bluegrass Album, and Best Folk Album.

- Dee Dee Bridgewater takes us on a jazz journey, presenting awards for Best Jazz Performance, Best Jazz Instrumental Album, and even Best Global Music Album.

- Darren Criss and Helen J Shen deliver a special performance, showcasing the power of music.

- Dave Koz focuses on the classics, presenting awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album, Best Musical Theater Album, and Best Classical Instrumental Solo.

And that's just the beginning! The main ceremony will follow, with even more performances and awards to keep you on the edge of your seat. But will your favorite artists take home the golden gramophone? Stay tuned to find out!

The Grammys are known for their surprises and controversial moments. Will this year be any different? What performances will leave a lasting impression? And which awards will spark debates and discussions? Share your predictions and opinions in the comments below. Let's celebrate the magic of music together!