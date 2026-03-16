Grammy Awards 2026: Predictions, Performers, and How to Watch (2026)

The Grammys 2026: Music's Biggest Night Just Got Even Bigger!

The Grammy Awards, now in their 67th year, are still the pinnacle of musical recognition, and this year's ceremony promises to be a spectacle like no other. Taking place in Los Angeles on Sunday, the event will bring together icons like Harry Styles and Chaka Khan, with Kendrick Lamar leading the nominations with nine nods, mostly for his album GNX. But here's where it gets controversial: can the Grammys finally address their 'rap problem' by awarding Lamar the top prize, or will they make another 'spectacularly weird decision'?

Who Will Take Home Album of the Year?

The race for Album of the Year is a three-way battle between Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, and Lady Gaga. None have won before, but each has a compelling case. Gaga, a Grammy darling with 14 wins, delivers a triumphant return to maximalist pop with Mayhem. Lamar, meanwhile, is the only artist with five consecutive Album of the Year nominations, and GNX is a crowd-pleasing masterpiece. But Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos is a musically ambitious fusion of reggaeton, plena, salsa, and more—a win for him would mark the first Spanish-language album to take the top prize. And this is the part most people miss: no matter who wins, it will be their first victory in this category.

Redemption for Milli Vanilli?

Thirty-six years after being stripped of their Grammy for lip-syncing, Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli is back, nominated for Best Audiobook for his memoir You Know It's True. If he wins, it could be an emotional moment of redemption. But will the Grammys finally right this historic wrong?

Best New Artist: A Battle of Rising Stars

Olivia Dean, with her joyful, old-school pop, is a front-runner, but she faces stiff competition from Lola Young and Leon Thomas. Thomas, a former writer for Ariana Grande and SZA, is the only Best New Artist nominee with an Album of the Year nod, suggesting he's a voter favorite. Could this be the year an influencer-turned-pop star like Addison Rae takes home the trophy?

Record of the Year: A Cross-Generational Clash

Sabrina Carpenter's Manchild and Lady Gaga's Abracadabra are strong contenders, but Rosé and Bruno Mars's APT has captured the public's imagination. If APT wins, Rosé will become the first K-pop artist to win a Grammy, and Mars will break records with his fourth win in this category. But Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Luther is a serious competitor, spending 13 weeks at number one last year.

K-Pop's Moment?

Speaking of K-pop, could this finally be the year a K-pop artist wins a Grammy? Rosé, nominated for three awards, and Katseye, a global girl group trained in the K-pop system, are leading the charge. While they might not win, the growing recognition of K-pop as a cultural force is undeniable. And with voters pushing for a separate K-pop category, could it be created just in time for BTS's comeback?

Political Statements on Stage?

With tensions high in the U.S., it's inevitable that politics will spill onto the stage. Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny have already spoken out against ICE officers, and Grammys boss Harvey Mason Jr. confirms that emotions will run high. Will artists use their platform to address these issues, or will the music speak for itself?

How to Watch in the UK

The ceremony is split into two parts: the 'premiere ceremony' at 20:30 GMT and the main show at 01:00 GMT Monday. While there's no direct way to watch in the UK due to streaming restrictions, clips and full speeches will appear on social media and YouTube shortly after.

Final Thoughts

The Grammys 2026 are shaping up to be a night of historic firsts, emotional redemptions, and potentially controversial decisions. Will the Grammys finally address their diversity issues, or will they stick to their old habits? And with K-pop knocking on the door, is the Recording Academy ready to embrace a new era? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—who do you think deserves to win, and what moments are you most excited to see?