Grammarly AI ‘Expert Review’ Controversy: Lawsuit, Backlash, and What It Means for You (2026)

The recent class-action lawsuit against Grammarly, a writing software company, has sparked a debate about the ethical boundaries of AI-powered tools. The lawsuit, led by award-winning investigative journalist Julia Angwin, alleges that Grammarly misappropriated the names and identities of renowned authors and academics for its 'Expert Review' feature. This feature, which presented editing suggestions as if they came from these experts, has now been discontinued by the company due to public backlash.

What makes this case particularly fascinating is the intersection of technology, privacy, and intellectual property. As a journalist myself, I find it intriguing how a tool designed to enhance writing can inadvertently become a vehicle for misrepresenting and exploiting the work of others. The lawsuit highlights a critical issue: the fine line between leveraging expertise and appropriating it without consent.

From my perspective, the lawsuit is not just about the legal implications but also about the broader societal impact. It raises a deeper question: how do we, as a society, navigate the ethical challenges posed by AI-generated content? The case also underscores the importance of informed consent and the need for transparency in how personal data and identities are used in the digital age.

One thing that immediately stands out is the power of individual voices in challenging corporate practices. Julia Angwin, through her work at The Markup, has consistently advocated for the impact of technology on society. Her decision to take legal action is a powerful statement about the importance of holding companies accountable for their actions. It also serves as a reminder that journalists and authors have a role to play in shaping the narrative around technology and its ethical implications.

What many people don't realize is that this case is not an isolated incident. It is part of a larger trend of tech companies using personal data and identities without explicit consent. The lawsuit, therefore, has broader implications for how we, as consumers and users, engage with technology and how we demand transparency and accountability from companies.

If you take a step back and think about it, the 'Expert Review' feature, while innovative, raises significant concerns about the ethical use of AI. It also highlights the need for a more nuanced understanding of how AI can be used responsibly and ethically. The lawsuit, in many ways, is a call to action for both companies and consumers to reevaluate their practices and priorities.

In conclusion, the Grammarly lawsuit is more than just a legal battle. It is a reflection of the complex relationship between technology, privacy, and intellectual property. It invites us to consider the broader implications of AI-generated content and the role we, as individuals and society, play in shaping its ethical use. As we move forward, it is crucial to learn from this case and ensure that the benefits of AI are realized without compromising our values and principles.