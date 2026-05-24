Graham Norton's Show Renewed! Future Plans & Hilarious Guest Secrets Revealed! (2026)

Graham Norton's chat show, The Graham Norton Show, has been renewed for three more series by the BBC, following the host's admission of feeling 'bored' with the series. The show, known for its A-list guests, has been a hit since its launch in 2007, attracting everyone from rock stars to Hollywood elites. Norton's filming schedule has been a key factor in keeping the show fresh and engaging. He has switched to a longer six-month break between each season, ensuring he doesn't get bored. The 33rd series, which began in September last year, is set to conclude at the end of February, and Norton is already looking forward to the next season. He has also revealed a banned list of guests who are not allowed on the show, citing their awfulness as the reason. Norton's show has won multiple awards, including BAFTAs, National Television Awards, and British Comedy Awards, and is known for its ability to attract huge A-listers.

Graham Norton's Show Renewed! Future Plans & Hilarious Guest Secrets Revealed! (2026)

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