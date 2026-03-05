Graham Norton New Year's Eve Show 2025: Carey Mulligan, Tom Hiddleston & More! (Full Lineup) (2026)

Picture this: The clock strikes midnight, champagne flows, and you're surrounded by Hollywood royalty spilling secrets on the iconic red sofa—welcome to The Graham Norton New Year's Eve Show, where 2025 bids farewell in style! But here's where it gets really exciting: a lineup of stars so dazzling, it'll have you glued to your screen. Whether you're a die-hard fan of witty banter or just looking for a fun way to toast the new year, this episode promises unforgettable moments. And this is the part most people miss—these guests aren't just celebrities; they're riding high on career highs that could spark some serious discussions about fame and fortune. Let's dive into who's joining host extraordinaire Graham Norton for tonight's festivities.

Leading the pack is young sensation Owen Cooper, fresh off a year that catapulted him into the spotlight. At just 16, this rising star stole hearts as teenage killer Jamie Miller in Netflix's hit miniseries Surface, earning rave reviews for his intense performance alongside the talented Stephen Graham. His talent shone so brightly that he became the youngest ever winner of a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie—imagine achieving such acclaim at his age! Owen's momentum continues with an upcoming role in Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights, where he'll star opposite Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, set for a February release. It's the kind of breakout that makes you wonder: are we witnessing the next big thing in Hollywood, or is the pressure of early fame too much for such young shoulders?

Next up, the elegant Carey Mulligan graces the sofa, bringing her magnetic charm from films like Suffragette and Saltburn. Ahead of the 2026 premiere of animated adventure Wildwood, based on Colin Meloy's beloved 2011 novel, Carey voices a character in a stellar ensemble that includes Mahershala Ali, Jacob Tremblay, and Angela Bassett. This project showcases how voice acting can reinvent careers for screen legends—think of it as a fresh chapter for actors exploring new creative territories.

Adding a comedic flair is versatile performer Tim Key, who recently shared the screen with Carey in The Ballad of Wallis Island. His year was equally triumphant with a role in the The Office spin-off The Paper, and fans are buzzing because a second season is already in the works. Tim's ability to blend humor with depth reminds us that comedy isn't just about laughs; it's a powerful way to reflect real life.

Hollywood duo Laura Dern and Will Arnett round out the main guests, chatting about their latest film Is This Thing On?. Inspired by the life of British comedian John Bishop, the story follows Arnett's character, Alex, as he dives into stand-up comedy post-divorce, with Laura playing his ex-wife Tess. It's a lighthearted yet poignant look at reinvention through comedy—does it resonate with how many of us navigate life's curveballs?

Finally, the dashing Tom Hiddleston returns to captivate as Jonathan Pine in the BBC series The Night Manager, making its comeback on January 1 after nearly a decade away. Plus, he's gearing up for a blockbuster Avengers comeback in Avengers: Doomsday, hitting theaters in December 2026. Hiddleston's appeal lies in his effortless blend of mystery and charisma, making fans debate: is he Hollywood's ultimate leading man, or does his typecasting as the brooding hero limit his range?

Tonight's musical guest adds another layer of magic: Alison Limerick, the soulful singer-songwriter whose '90s hit 'Where Love Lives' famously featured in the John Lewis Christmas ad. After her live performance, she'll join Graham on the sofa for a chat, proving that a blast from the past can still hit the right notes.

But here's where it gets controversial: With such a diverse mix of rising stars like Owen and established icons like Hiddleston, is this episode a celebration of fresh talent or a nostalgic nod to the old guard? And this is the part most people miss—the potential clash of generations could lead to some hilariously awkward or insightful exchanges. As for when to tune in, catch the action live at 10:30 PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on December 31 (except in Scotland, where it airs at 12:30 AM on BBC One Scotland). If you missed the latest series, head to BBC iPlayer for a binge-worthy catch-up.

What do you think—will Owen Cooper's rise inspire the next wave of young actors, or are we overhyping teen stars? Is Hiddleston's Marvel return a smart move, or does it distract from his dramatic chops? Share your thoughts in the comments: Agree or disagree with these picks, and let's discuss what makes a perfect New Year's Eve lineup!