Graffiti Attack on Andrew Hastie's Office: Jewish Leaders Speak Out (2026)

A recent incident has ignited strong reactions within the community: Jewish leaders have vocally criticized a hateful graffiti attack that targeted federal MP Andrew Hastie’s office in Mandurah, Western Australia.

This distressing act of vandalism occurred following Mr. Hastie's social media defense of proposed legislation aimed at combating hate groups, stirring up both support and backlash.

In a rather shocking display, staff members arriving at the electorate office on Friday morning discovered the phrase 'traitor goy' spray-painted prominently on the building's exterior. This term, as explained by Daniel Lieberman, chief rabbi of the Perth Hebrew Congregation, has recently been used in derogatory contexts to label non-Jewish individuals perceived as overly sympathetic to Jewish communities.

In the weeks leading up to this incident, Hastie had been active on social media, advocating for new laws that passed mid-January with bipartisan support from the Liberal Party. Initially hesitant about endorsing Labor's laws against hate speech—developed in response to the Bondi terror attack—he eventually chose to back an amended version of the legislation. His decision sparked considerable debate online, with many followers criticizing him and labeling him a "sell-out" for his stance.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Mr. Hastie has opted not to provide any public comments regarding the graffiti incident.

Federal Liberal MP Julian Leeser, who is also part of the Jewish Australian community, did not hold back in condemning the attack, calling it "disgusting." He expressed that Hastie’s vote in favor of laws designed to eliminate hate preachers and address radical ideologies should have been universally supported. "It’s clear to me that this act specifically targets Andrew because of his backing for Jewish Australians and the broader society through these protective legislative measures," he remarked.

Rabbi Lieberman echoed these sentiments, highlighting that such graffiti exemplifies deeper societal issues surrounding vilification. "The act seems to imply that Andrew Hastie is somehow beholden to the Jewish community, suggesting he is merely acting on their behalf concerning this hate speech legislation," he noted. He stressed that the underlying problem of vilification in society is becoming increasingly apparent.

"People often think they can lash out at others simply due to differing opinions, which I find to be deeply un-Australian," Lieberman added.

Local law enforcement, specifically the Mandurah Police, responded to the scene shortly after the incident was reported. They stated that investigations are currently underway and encouraged anyone with relevant information to reach out to Crime Stoppers.