Grady Demond Wilson Obituary: Remembering the 'Sanford and Son' Star (2026)

The world of television mourns the loss of a legendary actor, as the iconic 'Sanford and Son' star, Grady Demond Wilson, passed away at 79. Wilson's journey began in the vibrant 1970s, where he captivated audiences as Lamont Sanford, the son of Fred Sanford, in a groundbreaking sitcom. His performance was a pivotal moment in television history, as he became the first Black actor to play a lead role in a major network show. Wilson's talent and charisma were instrumental in the show's success, which ran for six seasons from 1972 to 1977. The series followed the lives of Fred G. Sanford, a junk dealer, and his son, Lamont, who ran a salvage business in Los Angeles. Wilson's character, Lamont, brought humor and heart to the show, and his chemistry with co-star Redd Foxx was electric. Foxx, who played Fred Sanford, passed away in 1991, leaving a void in the industry. Wilson's legacy extends beyond 'Sanford and Son.' He went on to star in 'The New Odd Couple,' but the show's short run didn't diminish his impact. Instead, Wilson took a different path, becoming an ordained minister and using his platform to inspire. In his memoir, 'Second Banana,' Wilson reflected on his groundbreaking role, stating, 'Redd and I were making history. We opened the door for all the shows that came after us.' Wilson's passing marks the end of an era in television, leaving a void that will be felt by generations to come. His contributions to the industry and his impact on the Black community will forever be remembered.