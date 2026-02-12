Graduate Unemployment Crisis: 700,000 Claiming Benefits! (2026)

The post-pandemic job market has seen a concerning trend: a surge in graduates claiming benefits, with 707,000 university degree holders out of work and relying on state support. This number represents a 46% increase compared to pre-lockdown levels in 2019, primarily driven by a doubling of graduates claiming health-related benefits. The situation is particularly alarming as one in three graduates now cites health reasons for their unemployment. The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) highlights a worrying pattern: graduates are increasingly obtaining degrees that don't align with employers' skill demands, leading to a rise in benefit claims. This issue is further exacerbated by the prevalence of 'Mickey Mouse degrees,' which the CSJ warns are saddling students with debt without improving their earning potential. The analysis also reveals a post-pandemic trend of graduates transitioning directly from university to sickness benefits, with over 80% of under-30 graduates claiming welfare citing health reasons. This trend has sparked concern among politicians and experts, who argue that it reflects a broken system. The situation is particularly challenging for graduates, with many struggling to find employment despite their qualifications. The job market's difficulty is evident in stories of hundreds of applications with no responses, impacting mental health. The CSJ's research highlights the benefits of apprenticeships, showing that higher-level apprentices earn more than graduates from low-value courses. This contrasts with the declining number of apprenticeships, which have decreased by 40% over the past decade. The Labour government's minimum wage increases have reduced the earnings gap between graduates and non-graduates. However, policymakers are urged to reconsider the assumption that university is the default path for young people, as technical education is often overlooked. The UK's uneven ratio of university to vocational training compared to Germany raises concerns about productivity growth. To address these issues, the government has launched initiatives like the Jobs Guarantee, investing £1.5 billion to support young people in finding work and gaining skills. A review led by former Health Secretary Alan Milburn aims to identify the barriers facing the younger generation.