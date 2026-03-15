Grace Ballinger: Winter Training at Trent Bridge with a Seam Bowler (2026)

Grace Ballinger, a left-arm seam bowler for The Blaze and a Hundred title-winner with the Northern Superchargers, offers an insightful look into the pre-season preparations at Trent Bridge during the winter months. While cricket is traditionally a summer sport, characterized by blue skies and long, bright days, English professionals face a unique challenge: six months without fixtures.

Some players choose to spend these months in the southern hemisphere, playing club cricket in Australia or competing in various franchises and foreign leagues worldwide. Others, like Ballinger, opt for a winter of training in England, which presents a stark contrast to the competitive summer and its perceived glamour.

Cricket, a sport heavily reliant on favorable weather conditions, becomes a challenge during the English winter. Training indoors to replicate outdoor skills is difficult, and the harsh conditions make it a test of endurance. Match play is hard to replicate, and tireless hours bowling at targets and hitting balls out of a machine can be tiresome.

Despite the challenges, being a professional cricketer is an incredible job. The work involves playing a sport you love, and the summer is packed with traveling the country and playing in the best stadiums. However, the winter of training is a different story, focusing on physical work, technical and skill development, and classroom tactical time.

The training program is individualized, allowing players to work on what is relevant to them. Pre-Christmas months are dominated by fitness work and technical work-ons, with frequent fitness tests covering all bases, from anaerobic capacity to maximal strength tests. This winter period is crucial for getting into good condition to perform throughout the summer.

The winter regime isn't as strict as that of footballers, and rightly so. It's a time to improve fitness and skills, similar to any sport's pre-season. Yet, it's a longer pre-season than most sports, covering almost half the year. Cricket, a team sport, is unique in having isolated skills and roles, with some teammates going months without seeing or working with each other.

The team dynamic is key, but not as integral as in football. Some players are in England, while others are on the other side of the world in a different time zone. You may not cross paths until a couple of weeks before the season begins. But there's sunlight at the end of the tunnel, with many sides ending their long winter grind with a pre-season tour to get some much-anticipated game time in.

These tours, usually in March to warmer climates like the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, or India, allow players to implement the skills they've gained over the winter period. They provide an opportunity to try different players in different roles and perfect the starting XI ready for April. For now, with early morning conditioning sessions and fielding in winter gloves, the time on grass in warmer temperatures feels far away.