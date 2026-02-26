GPs Prescribing ADHD Meds: Pros, Cons, and Misconceptions (2026)

The ADHD Diagnosis Dilemma: Will GPs' New Powers Help or Hinder?

GPs are about to gain the power to diagnose and prescribe medication for ADHD, but will this solve the growing demand for assessments, or simply shift the burden?

Previously, only psychiatrists and psychologists could diagnose and treat ADHD. However, from February 1st, GPs will join the ranks, a move aimed at improving access to ADHD care amid soaring demand. But doctors warn it's not a simple solution.

For Pamela, a Christchurch woman, the signs were there from a young age. Her school report cards often described her as a distraction to herself and others. It wasn't until 2020, during her university years, that she began to question if her distractibility might be ADHD.

Obtaining a diagnosis was relatively straightforward, albeit costly. She contacted private psychologists, and one offered an assessment for around $340-$350. A follow-up report cost an additional $300. Pamela considers herself fortunate, as she's heard of people paying over $1,000 for a diagnosis in Christchurch more recently. The clinical psychologist's report was then sent to a psychiatrist, who had the authority to prescribe ADHD medication.

Pamela's experience is typical for adults seeking an ADHD diagnosis. Only clinical psychologists or psychiatrists (and pediatricians for children) can perform assessments. The public system's waiting lists are lengthy, pushing those who can afford it to go private, but even then, appointments can be scarce. Only psychiatrists and pediatricians can initiate medication prescriptions, but GPs and nurse practitioners (NPs) can continue prescribing with the specialist's written recommendation.

But here's where it gets controversial: from February, GPs and NPs will be able to assess, diagnose, and prescribe ADHD medication. This includes methylphenidate (Ritalin, Rubifen, Concerta), dexamfetamine, and lisdexamfetamine. Dr. Ben Beaglehole, a psychiatrist and University of Otago lecturer who has researched ADHD undertreatment in New Zealand, clarifies that GPs have prescribed ADHD medication before, but only with a psychiatrist's endorsement after reviewing an assessment.

However, GPs caution that this change won't be an overnight solution. Dr. Angus Chambers, a GP and chair of the General Practice Owners Association, predicts a gradual impact: "It will be a slow burn, not a magic bullet to increase diagnoses." General practices already struggle with managing patients with complex, overlapping health conditions, and ADHD diagnoses will add to their workload.

Dr. Chambers emphasizes the need to manage expectations: "You can't walk in and walk out with a prescription for amphetamines." A diagnosis may require multiple appointments. Moreover, the service is unfunded, meaning the government won't subsidize GP appointments for ADHD diagnoses. It's optional for GPs to offer this service, and many may opt for additional training before deciding to provide it. The time-intensive nature of ADHD assessments could divert GP resources from other areas, potentially leading to patients seeking hospital care for early interventions, increasing healthcare costs.

The demand for ADHD diagnoses is rapidly rising as awareness and understanding of the condition improve, especially among previously overlooked groups like women and girls. Dr. Beaglehole has witnessed this surge in interest, which public providers have struggled to meet. His research on prescription rates (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38696829/) shows a tenfold increase in ADHD prescriptions for adults between 2006 and 2022.

Demographic data reveals a unique pattern. Unlike most psychiatric disorders, ADHD doesn't cluster around socio-economic disadvantage. This suggests that only those who can afford private assessments are receiving treatment. Dr. Beaglehole believes this disparity in treatment access is concerning, as international ADHD prevalence data indicates that many people likely aren't receiving the help they need.

The recreational potential of ADHD medications has been a factor in their restricted prescription. Pamela recalls being asked if she would sell her pills after her diagnosis. While most inquiries were in jest, the 'street value' of these medications may contribute to increased prescription demand. Dr. Beaglehole emphasizes the need for tight oversight due to the potential for misuse.

The direct access to prescriptions through GPs is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it improves accessibility, although not all GP clinics will offer this service immediately. On the other hand, it may strain GP resources further. Dr. Beaglehole is unsure if patients will receive thorough assessments, as it depends on individual GP practices. Many may still rely on private psychologists' reports for diagnosis, which doesn't significantly reduce costs for patients. He worries about potential misdiagnoses and patient pressure for specific medications.

Even with a correct diagnosis, medication isn't an immediate solution. Pamela had to trial different medications and dosages throughout 2021 and 2022 while finishing university. She experienced side effects like loss of appetite and sleep disturbances. Finding the right combination of drugs and timing was a process.

Compounding the issue is a global shortage of ADHD medication, which led Pharmac to delay the prescribing changes until 2026 (https://www.pharmac.govt.nz/news-and-resources/consultations-and-decisions/2025-06-decision-to-change-the-regulatory-and-funding-restrictions-for-stimulant-medicines-for-adhd). New Zealand isn't alone in experiencing a surge in ADHD treatment demand, as global awareness grows. Many adults are realizing they might have ADHD, having been labeled naughty or disruptive in school. For those with the inattentive form, difficulties with time management and organization as adults can be eye-opening.

Dr. Chambers believes the change in who can diagnose and prescribe ADHD medication is a bureaucratic move that won't address the core issue. The demand will shift from psychiatrists and psychologists to GPs, but the problem of high demand and limited resources remains, especially with global drug supply chain constraints. Dr. Beaglehole predicts that the private system will remain the preferred option for those who can afford it, and public system psychiatrists may still face long waiting lists for ADHD patients. ADHD often coexists with other challenges like substance abuse and mental health issues.

In conclusion, while expanding GPs' powers addresses a lack of resources in the public system, it may not be enough without additional resources for specialist mental health and pediatric services.

