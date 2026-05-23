Govt Spends Only 40% of Budget on Major Schemes in 9 Months: What's the Impact? (2026)

A shocking revelation has come to light regarding the government's spending on its major schemes. Despite having a budget allocation, the government has spent a mere 40% of the planned funds in the first nine months of the fiscal year. This raises serious concerns about the implementation and progress of these schemes.

The government had allocated a substantial amount, over Rs. 5 lakh crore, for 53 key schemes with a budget estimate of Rs. 500 crore or more. These schemes, which are implemented by states with funding from both the Centre and states, cover a wide range of critical areas such as health, welfare, education, and infrastructure.

However, the revised estimates (RE) paint a different picture. Only three schemes, namely the infrastructure maintenance schemes under health and family welfare, the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme, and the pre-matric scholarship for SCs, had REs equal to the budgeted amount.

Interestingly, three other schemes - the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, post-matric scholarship for STs, and the National Mission on Natural Farming - had REs exceeding 100% of their budget estimates. This suggests that these schemes may have experienced unexpected growth or additional funding requirements.

But here's where it gets controversial: for the remaining 47 schemes, the REs fell short of the budget estimates by varying degrees. The most drastic decline was observed in the PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, where the RE of Rs. 150 crore was just a fraction of the BE of Rs. 850 crore.

Overall, the budgetary allocation for these 53 schemes was just over Rs. 5 lakh crore, but the revised estimates brought this down to under Rs. 3.8 lakh crore, which is only 74.4% of the original allocation.

The funds released in the first nine months totaled just over Rs. 2 lakh crore, which is a mere 41.2% of the budget allocation and 55.4% of the REs.

Some of the schemes with REs less than 40% of their BEs include PMKSY-Command Area Development and Water Management, PM eBus Sewa, and Jal Jeevan Mission/National Rural Drinking Water Mission. In fact, the actual amount released for six of these schemes is less than 10% of their budget estimates.

Among the larger schemes with BEs of Rs. 2,000 crore or more, the Jal Jeevan Mission/National Rural Drinking Water Mission stands out with a budget estimate of Rs. 67,000 crore but an actual spend of just Rs. 31 crore in nine months. Similarly, the PM Schools for Rising India scheme, with a BE of Rs. 7,500 crore, has only seen an actual spend of Rs. 473 crore.

These figures highlight the significant gap between planned and actual spending, raising questions about the efficiency and effectiveness of the government's budgeting and implementation processes.

And this is the part most people miss: the impact of under-spending on these schemes. With such a large portion of the budget remaining unspent, it's crucial to consider the potential consequences for the communities and individuals these schemes are meant to benefit.

So, what do you think? Is this a cause for concern, or are there valid reasons for the government's spending patterns? Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!