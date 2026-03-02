Govinda Responds to Wife Sunita's Claims About Son Yashvardhan's Career! (2026)

The legendary actor Govinda is facing a family controversy! His wife, Sunita Ahuja, has sparked a heated debate with her explosive claims, accusing Govinda of neglecting their son Yashvardhan's career aspirations. But Govinda has a different story to tell.

'I left politics for my family', Govinda reveals, explaining his decision to step away from the political arena. He wanted to shield his loved ones from any potential negative impact, especially his children. But here's where it gets intriguing: Govinda claims he actively sought guidance for Yashvardhan's career. He reached out to renowned filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, requesting mentorship for his son. According to Govinda, Nadiadwala graciously agreed and provided valuable insights into the world of filmmaking.

However, Sunita paints a different picture. She believes Yashvardhan is a self-made success, having endured 90 auditions without his father's assistance. She questions Govinda's involvement, stating, 'I told him, if you won't help our kids, who will?' Sunita draws comparisons with other Bollywood stars who actively support their sons' careers, like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. She even hints at Govinda's circle of influence being detrimental to his own career and parenting.

But the plot thickens! Reports suggest that Sajid Khan, another prominent filmmaker, is set to launch Yashvardhan in his upcoming film. This development raises questions: Did Govinda's efforts pay off? Or is there more to this story than meets the eye?

What do you think? Is Govinda being unfairly criticized, or is there truth to Sunita's claims? The debate is open, and we'd love to hear your thoughts on this complex family dynamic.